Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super were launched for premium 1440p and 4K gaming in the last generation. Although they're a couple of years old now, these Ada Lovelace cards bundle enough rendering potential to play the latest titles, such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, at high resolutions without major framerate bottlenecks. However, you'll have to spend some time in the settings menus to get a balanced experience.

In this article, we have summarized the best options that play Wuchang at high framerates while ensuring the visuals remain decent.

Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the recommended requirements of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 16 GB RAM).

RTX 4070 Ti Settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The RTX 4070 Ti can play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers flawlessly at 1440p (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 4070 Ti can play Wuchang at 4K with all settings set to High. The 12GB VRAM buffer handles high-resolution textures without stuttering. We recommend turning on DLSS 3 frame generation to ensure high FPS even in the most demanding scenes. This keeps visual compromises limited.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the premium 4K gaming powerhouse:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 4K (or 1440p for maximum visual fidelity)

: 4K (or 1440p for maximum visual fidelity) Lock FPS : 60

: 60 V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 80

: 80 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality (Balanced for demanding scenes)

: DLSS Quality (Balanced for demanding scenes) Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 1

: 1 Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : High

: High Volumetric Fog : High

: High Global Illumination : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: High

RTX 4070 Ti Super Settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

With settings tweaks, you can push the RTX 4070 Ti Super to 4K in Wuchang (Image via 505 Games)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super's 16GB VRAM and enhanced performance cores help it run Wuchang at any resolution. You can max everything out at 4K and still have performance to spare. The massive VRAM buffer eliminates any texture streaming issues. If you're playing at 4K, turn on DLSS 3 frame generation. It pushes framerates well beyond 60 FPS wherever possible.

Here's the detailed settings combination for the high-end gaming beast:

Graphics Settings

Display Mode : Borderless Windowed

: Borderless Windowed Resolution : 4K (or 1440p for high framerates)

: 4K (or 1440p for high framerates) Lock FPS : Unlimited (or 120 if available)

: Unlimited (or 120 if available) V-Sync : Off

: Off Low Latency Mode : Off

: Off Overall Quality : High

: High Motion Blur : Off

: Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution : 85

: 85 Super-Resolution Oversampling : DLSS Quality

: DLSS Quality Frame Generation : On

: On DLSS Frame Generation : x2

: x2 Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Sharpening : 1

: 1 Post-Processing : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Effects Quality : High

: High Viewing Distance : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Vegetation Quality : High

: High Volumetric Fog : High

: High Global Illumination : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : High

: High Reflection Quality: High

The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super continue to be powerful GPUs for playing the latest releases, like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Although you can't max out the game, given it's so demanding, the above settings lists ensure decent visual fidelity while allowing high FPS.

