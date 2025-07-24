Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4070 Ti Super

The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super were launched for premium 1440p and 4K gaming in the last generation. Although they're a couple of years old now, these Ada Lovelace cards bundle enough rendering potential to play the latest titles, such as Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, at high resolutions without major framerate bottlenecks. However, you'll have to spend some time in the settings menus to get a balanced experience.
In this article, we have summarized the best options that play Wuchang at high framerates while ensuring the visuals remain decent.
Note: The recommended settings work best for systems meeting the recommended requirements of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i7-9700/AMD Ryzen 5 5500 with 16 GB RAM).
RTX 4070 Ti Settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The RTX 4070 Ti can play Wuchang at 4K with all settings set to High. The 12GB VRAM buffer handles high-resolution textures without stuttering. We recommend turning on DLSS 3 frame generation to ensure high FPS even in the most demanding scenes. This keeps visual compromises limited.
Here's the detailed settings combination for the premium 4K gaming powerhouse:
Graphics Settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 4K (or 1440p for maximum visual fidelity)
- Lock FPS: 60
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off
- Overall Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 80
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Quality (Balanced for demanding scenes)
- Frame Generation: On
- DLSS Frame Generation: x2
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Sharpening: 1
- Post-Processing: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Viewing Distance: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: High
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Reflection Quality: High
RTX 4070 Ti Super Settings for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
The RTX 4070 Ti Super's 16GB VRAM and enhanced performance cores help it run Wuchang at any resolution. You can max everything out at 4K and still have performance to spare. The massive VRAM buffer eliminates any texture streaming issues. If you're playing at 4K, turn on DLSS 3 frame generation. It pushes framerates well beyond 60 FPS wherever possible.
Here's the detailed settings combination for the high-end gaming beast:
Graphics Settings
- Display Mode: Borderless Windowed
- Resolution: 4K (or 1440p for high framerates)
- Lock FPS: Unlimited (or 120 if available)
- V-Sync: Off
- Low Latency Mode: Off
- Overall Quality: High
- Motion Blur: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
Advanced Graphics Settings
- Oversampling Resolution: 85
- Super-Resolution Oversampling: DLSS Quality
- Frame Generation: On
- DLSS Frame Generation: x2
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High
- Sharpening: 1
- Post-Processing: High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Effects Quality: High
- Viewing Distance: High
- Texture Quality: High
- Vegetation Quality: High
- Volumetric Fog: High
- Global Illumination: High
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Reflection Quality: High
The RTX 4070 Ti and 4070 Ti Super continue to be powerful GPUs for playing the latest releases, like Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Although you can't max out the game, given it's so demanding, the above settings lists ensure decent visual fidelity while allowing high FPS.