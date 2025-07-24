Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers by Leenzee Games pulls you into a war-torn and plague-ridden world with stunning and detailed environments and intense Soulslike combat. These visuals and gameplay can easily stress any GPU. That said, if you’re using a Radeon RX 7800 XT, your system is equipped with a capable upper-midrange card that is suited for 1440p gaming.

Although the Radeon RX 7800 XT is much better than the officially recommended RTX 2070, you should still tweak the in-game settings to get the best visuals and performance. This article lists the best settings for playing Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on an RX 7800 XT.

Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).

Best optimized Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Radeon RX 7800 XT

Wuchang's graphics settings menu (Image via 505 Games/ SK Gaming)

Wuchang can be graphically demanding in fog-heavy areas and large open environments. The RX 7800 XT can easily handle these moments at High settings, but a few adjustments ensure stable framerates and stunning visuals for 1440p gaming.

The following settings should provide the best mix of visual fidelity and high FPS while avoiding frame drops during intense gameplay in this title on this card:

Graphics Settings

HDR: On (if supported by your monitor)

On (if supported by your monitor) Brightness: Adjust to preference

Adjust to preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution: 85

85 Super-Resolution Oversampling: FSR

FSR Frame Generation: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Sharpening: 3.0

3.0 Post-Processing: High

High Shadow Quality: Mid

Mid Effects Quality: High

High Viewing Distance: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Quality: High

High Volumetric Fog: Mid

Mid Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: Mid

By lowering the settings impacting fog and lightning, we prevent heavy GPU spikes without sacrificing the dark, atmospheric look that defines the game. At 1440p, these tweaks ensure fluid combat responsiveness and allow you to get around 65 to 75 FPS.

Can you play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at 2K and above resolutions with Radeon RX 7800 XT?

Yes, the Radeon RX 7800 XT is capable of running Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at 2K and even 4K resolutions, and the above settings should suffice. If you experience any lag, we recommend reducing some of the settings to Mid or even lower. Moreover, you can also turn on Frame Generation, which would improve the performance but at a negligible cost of visual fidelity.

That's it for our settings guide. Now, you are ready to have an immersive experience while playing Wuchang on your Radeon RX 7800 XT system using these optimized settings.

