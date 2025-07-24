Best Wuchang: Fallen Feathers graphics settings for Radeon RX 7900 XT

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a new Soulslike action RPG developed by Leenzee Games and published by 505 Games. This 2025 title immerses players in a war-torn and plague-stricken setting with really impressive visuals and intense Soulslike combat. The game's rich, detailed environments and striking lighting effects, along with the intense gameplay, could take a heavy toll on your setup's GPU. You’re in luck if you are using a Radeon RX 7900 XT to play this title, as this 2022-released GPU is capable of handling Wuchang's visuals and gameplay with ease.

To help you take full advantage of the RX 7900 XT, we have curated the most optimized settings to get Wuchang running at its absolute best without compromising on either visual fidelity or performance.

Note: The recommended settings work best only for systems meeting the minimum requirements for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Intel Core i5-8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 + 16 GB RAM).

Best optimized Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Radeon RX 7900 XT

Wuchang runs well at Ultra presets on the RX 7900 XT, but there are areas with dense fog, heavy lighting, and particle effects that can still cause minor dips in performance. So, you would have to adjust these settings to ensure maximum visual fidelity while keeping framerates high and consistent.

Here are the most optimized settings you should use for a fluid experience with high FPS when playing Wuchang on a 1440p monitor with a Radeon RX 7900 XT.

Graphics Settings

HDR: On (enable if your monitor supports HDR for richer colors)

On (enable if your monitor supports HDR for richer colors) Brightness: Adjust to preference

Adjust to preference Display Mode: Borderless Windowed

Borderless Windowed Resolution: 2560x1440

2560x1440 Lock FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited V-Sync: Off

Off Low Latency Mode: On

On Motion Blur: Off (prevents blur during fast-paced combat)

Off (prevents blur during fast-paced combat) Depth of Field: Off (keeps focus sharp during fights)

Advanced Graphics Settings

Oversampling Resolution: 100

100 Super-Resolution Oversampling: FSR

FSR Frame Generation: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing Quality: High

High Sharpening: 2.0

2.0 Post-Processing: High

High Shadow Quality: High

High Effects Quality: High

High Viewing Distance: High

High Texture Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Quality: High

High Volumetric Fog: Mid

Mid Global Illumination: Mid

Mid Ambient Occlusion: Mid

Mid Reflection Quality: Mid

Dense fog, heavy lighting, and particle effects are elements that won't have a huge impact on the gameplay but cost a lot of GPU resources. So, we have kept Volumetric Fog, Global Illumination, Ambient Occlusion, and Reflection Quality to Mid. Moreover, we have also kept other settings at High and Mid.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers settings for Radeon RX 7900 XT (Image via 505 Games/ SK Gaming)

With these settings, you can expect 80 to 90 FPS while playing the game. We have also kept the FPS Lock at Unlimited, as the RX 7900 XT is capable of running the game without any sudden FPS drop and lag.

Can you play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers at 2K and above resolutions with Radeon RX 7900 XT?

Yes, with the Radeon RX 7900 XT, you can play this newly released Soulslike action RPG even at 2K or 4K resolutions. However, we advise you to tweak the settings to Low-Mid presets. If you experience some lag while playing at these resolutions, you can lock the FPS at 60 or enable Frame Generation.

That's it; you will be able to play Wuchang: Fallen Feathers without compromising the visual fidelity and performance using the above settings on a Radeon RX 7900 XT.

