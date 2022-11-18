Black Friday Sale: 5 best Walmart deals under $50

Black Friday Sales are now live across numerous online retailers. The holiday season is almost here, bringing exciting deals and discounts on a variety of items. It is that time of the year again to finally acquire some of the most intriguing items at cheaper rates.

Walmart, just like several other online retailers, has its Black Friday sales live. It brings numerous discounts and deals on fan-favorite electronics and other items. Walmart is a reputed commerce giant and has been operating for a while now, serving customers with amazing quality and incredible deals.

This article covers some of the best items users can get their hands on for $50 or less during the Walmart Black Friday sales.

A guide to securing the best sub $50 deals on Walmart this Black Friday

1) Skullcandy Dime XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds

Skullcandy Dime XT 2 True Wireless Earbuds (Image via Skullcandy)

The Skullcandy Dime XT2 True Wireless Earbuds offer premium audio quality for this price range. They are Skullcandy's smallest and lightest earbuds that deliver rich sound consistently. Moreover, being sweat and water-resistant makes it the perfect choice for gym-goers who want to carry their favorite playlist with them.

Its dual microphone technology enables users to answer calls and carry on their conversation with just one bud equipped at a time. Overall, it's a solid package for people who want to get into the world of premium TWS.

These pair of wireless earbuds usually sell for $29.88. However, during this Black Friday sale, they are going for only $19 at Walmart.

2) Bower Content Creator Kit

Bower Content Creator Kit (Image via Walmart)

The Bower Content Creator Kit is the perfect buy for content creators and streamers who want all the essential equipment on a budget. It comes with an RGB Ring Light, a 62-inch Adjustable Tripod, and a Green Screen. The ring light has seven RGB modes and 12 RGB colors to choose from. To add to all this, the remote control makes the entire process a whole lot easier.

The Bower Content Creator Kit usually goes for $78 but it is only selling for $35 during this sale.

3) Vik Muniz 30 Wireless Video Doorbell

Vik Muniz 30 Wireless Video Doorbell (Image via Walmart)

Security is everyone's concern. Hence, the Vik Muniz 30 Wireless Video Doorbell makes a great choice to upgrade one's home security. It comes with a 1080p HD camera and infrared sensors that work throughout the day and night, alerting users of all personnel arriving at the doorstep.

It is waterproof, ensuring continuous operation irrespective of the season. Moreover, if users are away from home, they can simply connect the device to WiFi via the Toya Inkcap app and answer the doorbell from anywhere in the world.

Usually, this doorbell sells for $53.98, but Walmart is selling it at a discounted price of $39.99 as a part of their Black Friday deals.

4) Dreo Space Heater

A harsh winter comes with the holiday season. The Dreo Space Heater is a small device that is capable of adjusting temperatures up to 95°F. This portable heater only uses up to 1500W making it the ideal choice for small rooms to keep users warm while saving on the electricity bill.

It comes in the following modes: High/Medium/Low/ECO/Fan Only, all of which have their own purpose in keeping their owners warm and comfortable.

The Dreo Space Heater usually costs $69.99. However, Walmart is selling it at a price of only $39.99 during the Black Friday sale.

5) HP DeskJet 2723e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer

HP DeskJet 2723e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer (Image via HP)

HP DeskJet 2723e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer makes the process of printing essential documents and pictures very easy. A solid performer in its price range, the HP printer is capable of printing 5.5 colored pages per minute. This wireless printer enables users to connect to the WiFi and print documents directly from their phones.

The HP DeskJet 2723e All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer generally sells for $69. However, during this Black Friday sale, it fetched a price of only $49 at Walmart.

