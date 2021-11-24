What budget games to buy during PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale?

The Black Friday Sale for 2021 has started on the PlayStation Store and brings some great discounts on different types of games. The sale began on November 19 and will last till November 29, 2021.

Players owning a PS4 or PS5 will get the chance to grab some of the best releases this Black Friday Sale. Both AAA and budget games have been discounted on the store, allowing players to get games according to their own spending capabilities.

This article will highlight some of the budget games to buy at the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale 2021.

Budget games to buy during PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale

The games mentioned in the list below will fall within the range of ₹250 to ₹1250 in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale 2021. Some of the mentioned games have not been released in recent years but are worthy of praise and a penny every single time. Details regarding every deal on the PlayStation Store can be found here.

1) Dishonored 2

Dishonored 2 is an action-adventure game that was released in 2016. Developed by Arkane Studios, this game is one of the best stealth sims out there. The game is available at a discount of 80 per cent for only ₹299 in the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.

2) The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG by Bethesda Softworks and was released back in 2014. It is one of the most played online games at the moment and is available at a discount of 70 per cent at ₹479 in the PlayStation Black Friday Sale.

3) Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition

Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition is a 2015 survival horror game and one of the best of its kind. It has a co-op integrated story mode that can be enjoyed with friends as well. Currently, the game is available at a discount of 60 per cent for ₹699.

4) Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Metro Exodus is the latest FPS post-apocalyptic game from 4A Games released in 2019. It is a direct sequel to its previous installments of the series. The Gold Edition of the game is currently available for ₹749 (70 per cent discount).

5) The Last of Us 2

The Last of Us 2 is yet another post-apocalyptic game based on fictionalized United States. It had some rough time upon its release last year, but players gradually knew its worth. With an awesome environment and brilliant visuals, the game is available for ₹1249 (50 per cent discount).

