It is vital to maintain a clean computer screen, as it functions like a gateway to the digital world. From routine office work to intense gaming, your device's display is the central hub for all interactions. Unfortunately, it is prone to collecting dust and fingerprints, gradually diminishing clarity over time.

Users often postpone cleaning their computers and accessories, letting dust accumulate. However, periodic cleaning is essential not just for visibility but also for a more enjoyable computing experience.

Cleaning a computer screen requires a delicate touch and the right methods. This article lists the five best methods to keep your computer screen crystal clear and free from distracting blemishes.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

How to get a clean computer screen

1) Use a Swiffer duster

Clean monitor with Swiffer duster (Image via Amazon)

One of the simplest methods to get a clean computer screen is to use a Swiffer duster. It is convenient and effective, especially for removing dust and light particles.

Take a clean Swiffer duster and gently swipe it across the screen's surface. Avoid applying excessive pressure to prevent any potential damage. Reach out to the corners and edges.

After cleaning, inspect the screen to ensure it is free from dust. If stubborn spots or smudges persist, consider employing an additional cleaning method to achieve a spotless computer screen.

2) Use a microfiber cloth

Only use a microfiber cloth to clean the screen (Image via HP)

You can use a microfiber cloth made of a super-soft synthetic material to clean your computer screen. Its ultra-fine fibers attract and lift away dust and won’t cause any damage to your screen. Just gently wipe the screen in a circular motion, applying minimal pressure.

For any tough spots, a repeated circular motion may help. Avoid using paper towels, old t-shirts, or napkins as alternatives to the microfiber cloth, as these can potentially damage the screen.

3) Use distilled water

Clean monitor with distilled water (Image via Samsung)

To achieve a natural and effective cleaning, moisten your cloth with distilled water or gently spray the screen. Make sure the cloth is not soaking wet. This will clean most of the dust, smudges, and fingerprints.

You may choose to use a paper towel for the frame and base, but ensure it doesn't come into contact with the screen, particularly if you have a touchscreen.

4) Use a DIY distilled water solution

Clean monitor screen with DIY mixture (Image via HP)

If distilled water doesn’t suffice, you can create a DIY water solution to achieve a clean computer screen. You can create a screen cleaner by mixing distilled water and white vinegar in the same proportion. For example, mix ¼ cup distilled water and ¼ cup white vinegar in a spray bottle. If you don’t have white vinegar, you can use rubbing alcohol if you have a NON-LCD screen.

Spray the mixtures onto the microfiber cloth. Avoid using it directly on the screen. Wipe the screen gently to get a crystal clear screen.

5) Use isopropyl alcohol

If stains or residue persist, the final option is to use isopropyl alcohol. However, make sure it is diluted properly with distilled water to avoid damage. You can take an equal or lesser amount of low-concentration alcohol to get a mixture.

Now, dampen the cloth or spray the solution with a microfiber cloth to wipe your screen. Gently do some rotation, focusing on the stained areas, to get a clean computer screen.

Any of these five methods will give you a smooth and clean computer screen. If your screen still lacks clarity, consider consulting a professional for assistance.

