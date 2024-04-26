Core i3-14100 vs Core i5-12600: Which is the better mid-range Intel CPU?

Intel CPUs are the king in the mid-range CPU segment. With the release of Intel's 14th Gen CPUs, a new battle between Core i3-14100 and Core i5-12600 CPUs has just begun. The former is a 14th Gen Intel CPU, and the latter is a 12th Gen Intel CPU. You may think the 14th Gen CPU will be the better option since it's newer, but you would be wrong.

The Core i5-12600 is the better mid-range Intel CPU. This article tells you everything there is to know about the two CPUs and why Core i5-12600 is the better option.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Core i3-14100 vs Core i5-12600: Specs

The 14th Gen Core i3-14100 is based on the Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, which is a refresh of the 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs. So it doesn't bring anything new compared to the 13th Gen except for 200 MHz higher boost clocks. On the other hand, the Core i5-12600 is a 12th Gen Intel processor based on the Alder Lake architecture. Here are the full specs of Core i3-14100 vs Core i5-12600:

Core i3-14100 Core i5-12600 P-Cores/Threads 4/8 6/12

E-Cores/Threads --- --- Total Cores/Threads 4/8 6/12

Max frequency 4.70 GHz 4.80 GHz

L1 cache 80 KB (per core) 80 KB (per core)

L2 cache 5 MB

7.5 MB

L3 cache 12 MB

18 MB

RAM Support DDR4 3200 MT/s and DDR5 4800 MT/s DDR4 3200 MT/s and DDR5 4800 MT/s Max RAM capacity 192 GB 128 GB TDP 60W (110W during turbo) 65W (117W during turbo) Price $139.99 OEM part (not available for purchase separately)

In terms of specs, the Intel Core i5-12600 is the better CPU in every sense. It has more cores, more L3 cache, and higher boost clocks. This is important since you need more CPU cores for gaming these days. Also, both CPUs lack the E-cores found in Intel's more expensive CPUs. The Core i3-14100 is available for purchase right now, but the same can't be said for the Core i5-12600 since it's an OEM part.

An OEM part is only found inside pre-built PCs and is not available for sale separately. However, the Core i5-12600K and 12600KF can be purchased separately for $177.20 and $154.65, respectively. The Core i5-12600K is the unlocked variant, which has four extra E-cores, higher clocks, and supports overclocking.

The Core i5-12600KF does the same but without the integrated GPU. Both of these variants of Intel Core i5-12600 are readily available on both Amazon and Best Buy.

Core i3-14100 vs Core i5-12600: Performance difference

The Core i3-14100 and Core i5-12600 are two vastly different CPUs in terms of core counts and core clocks, so expect major performance differences between the two. Here's how Core i3-14100 and Core i5-12600 CPUs perform in popular CPU benchmarks:

Core i3-14100 Core i5-12600 Geekbench 6 (Single-core)

2498 2386 Geekbench 6 (Multi-core)

9270 10379 CPU-Z (Multi-core) 3625 4990

On average, the Core i5-12600 is 24.75% faster than the Core i3-14100 and loses in single-core benchmark only. A single-core score is not that important as the difference is minimal. Games like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more perform smoother with higher core counts, and the Core i5-12600 CPU will run these games well.

Core i3-14100 vs Core i5-12600: Which is the better mid-range Intel CPU?

Apart from the single core performance, the Core i5-12600 beats the Core i3-14100 in both multi-core benchmarks. Modern games heavily utilize multi-cores, and they will benefit the most from the increased core count and higher clocks of the Core i5-12600 CPU. So whether you plan on doing productive work or gaming, the Core i5-12600 is the better choice.