Corsair RM1000e 1000W PSU overview: 1000W for the masses?

The Corsair RM1000e is a renewal to a long-running successful power supply lineup from the American computer hardware veteran. This year, the power supply variants have received a PCIe Gen 5.0 upgrade. Interestingly, the 2022 model is still being stocked and has been massively discounted, making it a lucrative 1000W option. It costs almost as much as high-quality 850W PSUs in several markets.

A glance at the specs reveals that the company isn't resorting to massive cost-cutting techniques either — the unit comes with 80 Plus Gold efficiency, packs a seven-year-long warranty coverage, and sturdy quality that aligns with the "Corsair" brand.

Today, we are looking at the 2022 model of the same. In this article, we will go over what the power supply has to offer and its internal components, and test it with some of the most demanding hardware on the market. We don't expect Corsair to disappoint and have high hopes for the PSU.

Pre-delivery

The Corsair RM1000e power supply (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair RM1000e power supply is a high-quality design from the company. It is a step below the Hx and the RMx offerings, which is well reflected in the pricing. The company markets the PSU as a "low-noise" unit that can deliver "steady power" for a PC. It is fully modular, like most units in this price range.

The unit is rated 80 Plus Gold and Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%). It is based on a resonant LLC topology with DC-to-DC conversion. The power supply has all technologies to ensure energy efficiency with clean and consistent power delivery and low noise output levels.

The new design is a bit more compact, measuring about 150mm long. It should fit in most mid-tower cases available in the market.

Corsair RM1000e OEM designer HEC Max. power 1000W 80 Plus efficiency Gold Noise ratings Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Compliance ATX 2.0, EPS 2.92 Operating temperature (Continuous full load) 0-40°C Alternative low-power mode support Yes Power 12V combined 1000W Power 5V +3.3V 150W Power 5VSB 15W Cooling Single 120mm rifle bearing fan Dimensions 150mm (W) x 85mm (D) x 140mm (H) Weight 1.66kg (3.66lb) Warranty 7 years

Besides the 1000W unit we are testing today, Corsair also sells an 850W and a 750W variant of this power supply.

The advertised power table of the unit is as follows:

Model RPS0158 Part No. CP-9020250/75-005037 AC Input Rating AC Input 100V a.c.-240V a.c 200-240V Input Current 12A-6A 10A Frequency 47~63Hz Max Load Max Output +3.3V 20A 150W +5V 20A +12V 83.3A 1000W -12V 0.3A 3.6W +5Vsb 3A 15W Total Power 1000W

Overall, the Corsair RM1000e seems like a solid high-wattage unit pre-delivery, and there aren't any red flags to watch out for.

Unboxing

Packaging of the Corsair RM1000e power supply (Image via Sportskeeda)

The RM1000e comes in a yellow and black box, like any other Corsair product. Inside, we get the power supply, many bundled power cables, some paperwork, and some zip ties and screws for mounting the unit.

Box contents of the Corsair RM1000e (Image via Sportskeeda)

Corsair didn't reinvent the wheel in the unboxing experience. It is a tried and tested formula we have also seen in some ten-year-old PSUs.

Design language

The design of the Corsair RM1000e power supply (Image via Sportskeeda)

Corsair has revamped the design of its power supply units with the new RMe lineup. The fan grille has been redesigned to fit the new DNA of the company. I dig the new design because it looks minimalist and far better than the straight grilles of the older PSUs.

The rear of the power supply (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the rear of the PSU, we have a huge cutout that should allow for sufficient exhaust. In the left corner, we get the power in, an on/off switch, and the Corsair branding.

On the base of the power supply, Corsair has included the power chart and some cautionary warnings.

The modular power connections of the RM1000e PSU (Image via Sportskeeda)

On the other side, we get the modular power connections. The PSU has been designed to work with all Corsair Type 4 cable sets.

Bundled cables

The cables bundled with the 2023 Corsair RM1000e (Image via Corsair)

The RM1000e is a fully modular power supply. This will allow users only to mount the cables they need for a system. Since this unit is a pretty high-end model, the company has included a ton of cables which is enough for most hardware out in the market. From motherboards that require two CPU EPS power connections to the RTX 4090, which requires four PCIe power cables, everything is covered.

The newer 2023 model also comes with a PCIe 5.0-ready 12VHPWR cable that can directly power the RTX 40 series cards without requiring a power adapter. We highly recommend you get the newer model in case your GPU has a PCIe 5.0 power connection. It massively helps with cable management.

Below is a rundown of all the cables included with the 2022 model of the PSU we are looking at:

QTY Cable Connectorsper cable Totalconnectors ConnectorSpacing Total length Cable Type 1 Modular ATX Cable (24-PIN) (24) 1 1 - 610mm(± 10mm) Sleeved 2 Modular EPS/ATX12V Cable (8-PIN) (4+4) 1 2 - 650mm(± 10mm) Flat 2 Modular PCIe Cable (8-PIN) (6+2)/(6+2) 2 4 600mm, 150mm 750mm(± 10mm) Flat 2 Modular PCIe Cable (8-PIN) (6+2) 1 2 - 600mm(± 10mm) Flat 1 Modular SATA Cable (3 SATA)(straight) 3 3 500mm, 115mm 700mm(± 10mm) Flat 1 Modular SATA Cable (4 SATA)(right angle) 4 4 455mm, 115mm 800mm(± 10mm) Flat 1 Modular PATA Cable (4 PATA) 4 4 450mm, 100mm 750mm(± 10mm) Flat

Overall, the PSU packs a ton of power cables that handle all our requirements, even on a Ryzen 9 7950X and RTX 4090-powered system. We have no complaints in this regard.

Internal looks

The internals of the Corsair RM1000e power supply (Image via Sportskeeda)

Taking the Corsair RM1000e can be tricky: all four screws for removing the fan are sealed under the branding stickers on the two sides of the case of the PSU. All modern power supplies from the company, starting from the budget-oriented VS550 design, have shifted to this layout which allows for better aesthetics.

The mounting screw is sealed under the branding sticker (Image via Sportskeeda)

According to the Cybenetics listing of the RM1000e, this unit's Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) is High-quality Evolution Commitment (HEC), a reliable Taiwan-based power supply and case manufacturer that has been around for quite some time. The exact model name is unknown, but it should be a revised version of the K05TG lineup.

This is in sharp contrast to the Channel Well Technologies (CWT) designs the higher-end RMx and the HX lineups use. The HEC design is more budget-focused, with all Chinese and Taiwanese caps instead of the mixed and all Japanese capacitors in the costlier lineups.

A top view of all the components inside the power supply (Image via Sportskeeda)

The RM1000e has all the necessary components of a high-end power supply: we get a Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV) and inrush current limiting.

We have adequate heatsink mass that keeps the power supply under optimal temperatures during full load. The primary capacitor is a 105C-rated Taiwanese Elite Jinshan. Secondary caps are mostly Taiwanese and Chinese too — with most of them being from Teapo.

Corsair has jacketed some components with their branding in the power supply.

The fan is bundled with the power supply (Image via Sportskeeda)

The bundled fan is from Chinese manufacturer Hong Hua. It is a 120mm rifle-bearing technology with active stop. This allows for noiseless operation of up to 150W of power draw. The fan bears model number HA1225H12F-Z and is rated for DC-12V 0.58A. It can ramp up to 2,300 RPM while delivering a peak airflow of 67.3 CFM.

The power supply also comes with all standard protections.

Over-Voltage Protection (OVP) Over-Current Protection (OCP) Over-Temperature Protection (OTP) Short-Circuit Protection (SCP) Over Power Protection (OPP) Catastrophic Failure Protection (CFP)

Load testing

Our load testing setup isn't ready yet. Thus, we will test the PSU with different sets of hardware to showcase how well it can handle some of the latest CPUs and GPUs on the market. This isn't accurate but should give buyers a rough idea of what to expect.

Ryzen 5 7600X and RTX 4070-based system

The following system was used for testing the Corsair power supply:

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Motherboard ASUS ROG X670E-E Gaming WiFi RAM Kingston Fury Beast RGB 2x 16 GB DDR5-6000 Cooler DeepCool LT720 360mm high-performance liquid cooler Graphics card Zotac RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Spider-Man edition SSD Gigabyte Aorus NVMe 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 PSU Corsair RM1000e 1000W fully modular Case Open-air test bench

We stress-tested the system by simultaneously running Furmark at 1080p and AIDA 64 system stress. The power draws characteristics of the CPU and the GPU are as follows:

The Ryzen 5 7600X's advertised peak power is 105W. It comfortably scaled to the number and maintained a steady draw throughout the test.

The RTX 4070 is rated for 200W. In our testing, it went on draw about 204W. The Corsair RM1000e has no problems handling the load. This system had a peak load of less than 500W. Thus, handling it should be a breeze for about any 1000W power supply in the market.

Ryzen 9 7950X and RTX 4090-based system

The following system was used to test the RM1000e:

Processor AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Motherboard MSI B650 Tomahawk WiFi Memory 2x 16 GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-5200 Cooler Lian Li Galahad 360 AIO Storage 1x Crucial MX500 1TB SATA1x Gigabyte Aorus 1TB NVMe Gen4 Graphics card Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 Founder's Edition Case Open-air test bench Power supply Corsair RM1000e 1000W

We stressed this system with Furmark and Prime 95 torture test simultaneously as well. Below are the results we observed:

The RTX 4090 FE's peak power draw is about 450W. When paired with the Corsair RM1000e, it has zero problems maintaining a stable input.

The Ryzen 9 7950X scaled to the AM5 socket's maximum limit: 230W. However, it quickly scaled down and settled at about ~215-216W. There can be multiple factors that might have contributed to this result — cooling, motherboard, etc. We can't exclusively blame the Corsair RM1000e here.

Value

The 2023 variant of the Corsair RM1000e sells for $179.99. With some luck, the 2022 variant can be found for as low as $150. This ranks it among the cheapest 1000W units in the market, alongside the Antec HCG1000 Extreme. At this price point, the power supply has solid features and performance to offer.

Although we don't believe you need a 1kW power supply unless you are running an RTX 4090 or are an extreme overclocker, the falling prices make the RM1000e a decent option to consider to future-proof your rig for the next decade.

Conclusion

The Corsair RM1000e is a decent power supply for gaming PCs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product: Corsair RM1000e 1000W PSU (provided by Acro Engineering)

Size: 150mm (W) x 85mm (D) x 140mm (H)

Cooling: Single 120mm rifle bearing

Power efficiency rating: 80 Plus Gold, Cybenetics Platinum

Capacitors: All Taiwanese with Taepo and Jinshan

Cables: Fully modular flat ribbon cables

