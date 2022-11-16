Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition review: Lumbar support for days

Founded in Toronto, Canada, in 2020, Cybeart quickly garnered a reputation for being one of the world’s leading gaming chairs and accessories manufacturers. With a vision to provide premium products aimed at enhancing one’s gaming experience, they have been making waves within the industry for some time now.

As Cybeart plans to expand its range of products to gamers in India, they approached me to take a look at their Apex Series Signature Edition chair. I have never owned a gaming chair before, which is why this review will be from the perspective of someone using these luxury gaming accessories for the very first time.

The review will specifically try to help out those who are still undecided on whether to take the plunge and invest in a gaming chair, and go over certain features of the Signature Edition that absolutely made me fall in love with it.

The Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition takes minutes to put together

When it comes to luxury gaming chairs, the first thing you need to tackle or rather talk about is the unboxing and assembly of the chair itself. Fortunately, the Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition hardly took a few minutes to put together.

The pack came with an instruction chart along with a QR code leading to the assembly tutorial online. All I needed to do was follow the steps mentioned, and in around 15 minutes, I was able to get the model up and running.

This was the first time I put together a chair this heavy, and I was glad to see just how novice-friendly the entire process was.

How adjustable is the Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition

The Signature Edition comes with an upright backrest, having a great many adjustable features aimed at catering to a variety of needs. Almost every part of the chair can be adjusted, and I really liked how I was able to just pull on the side lever and position it straight up or at a 135-degree angle. This allowed me to smoothly transition from keyboard-and-mouse gaming on the PC to console gaming without any inconvenience.

The height can be effortlessly adjusted as well, and despite being 6 feet 3 inches tall, I did not need to tamper with that part of the settings too much. However, it’s good to know that the Signature Edition is capable of catering to the needs of those who are not as tall as I am.

How comfortable is the Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition

To be perfectly honest, the chair was slightly difficult to sit on at first. The first two days of breaking it in were not the best, and it often got me reconsidering whether gaming chairs were at all something for me.

However, after a few days, it became comfortable, and a week into using it extensively, I found it to be quite easy on my back. The lower lumbar feature is what eventually made me fall in love with the model as it did away with some of the back problems that I would generally have when using some of the standard office chairs.

By turning the knob on the side, I was able to customize the spinal support by making it protrude and adjust to how I usually sit on the Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition chair. Considering that I spend the majority of my time in front of a computer, this feature really stood out for me, and I was glad to see that it minimized my back and shoulder pains considerably even after spending hours at a stretch on it.

Another feature that I really liked was the adjustable 4D armrests. It worked exceptionally well for the sort of activity I was engaged in, be it typing away on my PC or leaning back and enjoying a JRPG.

In conclusion

So, do I recommend the Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition for those who have never used a gaming chair before?

Yes! Definitely! The Signature Edition has certainly made things significantly more comfortable for me both when I am working or playing a game. It improved my concentration as well, as I did not constantly have to worry about back and shoulder pains which, in turn, helped in improving my productivity.

I honestly have no complaints except for the two-day adjusting period and the headrest pillow that comes with it. The pillow wasn’t doing much for me, especially with how I have been using the chair, and the memory foam inside feels too firm when I do use it.

Fortunately, it’s one of the removable assets, and I'm far more comfortable using the Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition without it.

Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition

The final rating for the Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chair reviewed: Cybeart Apex Series Signature Edition

Product provided by: Cybeart via Artsmith- Concepts & Vision

Manufacturer: Cybeart

Recline: 165°

Weight capacity: 300 lbs (250 lbs recommended)

Maximum height: 6’8” (Up to 6’5’’ recommended)

Warranty: Extended 5-year limited warranty

