Digital detox app requires touching grass to use social media

In this era of Instagram stories, YouTube shorts, and other such social media apps, continuous scrolling has led to excessive screen time for many users. To address this, an app called Touch Grass: Reduce Screentime is offering a unique way to limit screen time and encourage users to take breaks from their devices. It aims to provide a structured approach to managing smartphone usage.

The Touch Grass: Reduce Screentime app and its approach to managing screen time and social media usage

Touch Grass to access social media apps (Image via Rhys Kentish on AppStore)

The Touch Grass: Reduce Screentime app is designed to help users become more mindful of their social media habits by restricting access to apps like Instagram and Facebook.

For instance, if an user locks a social media app, they will need to physically touch grass to access it again — we kid you not!

To this end, the app uses rear cameras to verify whether the user has touched grass in real-time. The goal, of course, is to make users step away from their screens and engage with their surroundings.

In a nutshell, the app is intended to help users develop healthier digital habits by reducing smartphone use and spending more time outdoors.

Features of Touch Grass: Reduce Screentime app

Here are the key features of the Touch Grass: Reduce Screentime app, as listed on the App Store.

Restricting access to social media apps such as Instagram, Facebook, and Snapchat until the user interacts with some grass in their surrounding.

Monitoring screen time usage to provide insight into users' digital habits.

Allowing users to set a flexible duration for app unlocks.

Some premium features like blocking unlimited apps, accessing detailed screen time history, and tracking advanced smartphone usage patterns.

Availability of Touch Grass: Reduce Screentime

Touch Grass: Reduce Screentime is currently exclusively available on iOS devices. To use it, one needs an iPhone supporting iOS 17 or later. The app may eventually become available on other platforms.

