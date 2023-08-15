Google Pixel Buds pairing guide: Successfully connecting the device to Android and iOS

The Google Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A series are wireless earphones from Google. They are known to provide great sound quality, with support for other premium features, including IPX4 rating and active noise cancellation (ANC). Both are a big improvement over the original Google Buds, which had design flaws and connectivity issues.

You might be wondering how to connect these premium earphones to Android or iOS devices. This article will present a step-by-step guide for connecting it on both platforms.

Pairing Google Pixel Buds with Android smartphones: Step-by-step-guide

To pair your Google Buds to Android smartphones, you need to download the Pixel Buds app and then link your device with the TWS earphones. Follow these steps:

Download and install the Google Pixel Buds app from the Google Play Store. Next, turn on Bluetooth on your Android smartphone. You can usually find it by swiping down from the notification panel or in the Settings app. You also need to turn on Location or GPS. Now, open the Google Pixel Buds app and press the Pairing button on your Pixel Buds. Alternatively, if your Android smartphone is running Android 6.0 or above, opening the Pixel Buds case will prompt a notification asking you to connect with the wireless earphones. After that, tap on Connect.

With these easy steps, you can easily connect Google Buds with an Android smartphone or tablet.

Pairing Google Pixel Buds to an iOS-based device: Step-by-step guide

We learn how to connect Google Buds to iPhones and other iOS-based devices (Image via Android Authority)

Although many exclusive features like Adaptive sound won't work on Apple devices, the Google Buds easily connect with iOS-based devices. Follow these steps to connect your device:

With both the Pixel Buds in the case, press and hold the Pairing button until you see the LED light blinking. The Buds will now enter the Pairing mode. Now, turn on Bluetooth on your Apple device, and make sure to turn on the Bluetooth toggle. Under the Other Devices tab, you should now see the Pixel Buds. Tap on it, and your Pixel Buds should now connect with your iPhone or iPad.

Though the touch gestures will work without any issues, you will definitely miss the One-step pairing, Bud's location availability, Battery life status, and other minor features on your Apple gadget.

So, with these easy steps, you can connect your Pixel Buds to your Android or iOS-based devices. For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.