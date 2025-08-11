GoPro Hero 13 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: Which is the better action camera in 2025?

GoPro Hero 13 Black and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro are both flagship action cameras that bring cutting-edge technology, impressive stabilization, and cinematic image quality to the table. These features make them top choices for adventurers, vloggers, and content creators. But with each model packing its own unique features and upgrades, choosing between the two can be quite confusing.

This in-depth comparison puts the Hero 13 Black side-by-side with the Osmo Action 5 Pro, comparing features like image and video capabilities, durability, design, battery performance, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

GoPro Hero 13 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: What are the differences?

GoPro Hero 13 Black and DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro are both among the best action cameras on the market (Image via GoPro, DJI)

Here's a comparison of the on-paper specs of the GoPro Hero 13 Black and the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro:

Features GoPro Hero 13 Black DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Sensor 1/1.9" CMOS 1/1.3″ CMOS Sensor Resolution 27.6 MP 40 MP Video Capabilities 5.3K/60fps, 4K/60fps, 2.7K, 1080p HDR video up to 5.3K 4K/120fps, 2.7K/120fps, 1080p HDR video up to 4K Microphones 3 3 Waterproof 10m (33ft) 20m (without Waterproof Case), 60m (with Waterproof Case) Battery 1900mAh 1950mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Weight 159g (Camera with mounting fingers & Battery) 125g (Without Battery) 146 g Price Standard - $359.99 With accessories bundle - $409.99 Standard - $349 Adventure - $449 Essential - $339

Image and video capabilities

GoPro Hero 13 Black: The Hero 13 Black delivers sharp and vibrant visuals with its upgraded 1/1.9-inch sensor, capable of shooting 5.3K video at 60fps and detailed 27.6MP stills. While the sensor remains the same as its predecessor, the Hero 13 is capable of capturing better low-light video and features superb stabilization with HyperSmooth 6.0.

It comes with Burst Slo-Mo, which allows you to capture video at very high frame rates of up to 400 fps for a short duration. The improved HDR capabilities allow you to capture up to 5.3K HDR video, which looks stunning.

Sample videos on the Hero 13 Black feature vibrant true-to-life color tones, sharp details, and exceptionally smooth stabilization. Videos also look incredible on the lens mods, particularly the anamorphic lens, which is perfect for a cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: The Osmo Action 5 Pro features a larger 1/1.3-inch sensor, giving it an edge in dynamic range and depth of color. It is capable of shooting up to 4K video at 60 fps, and also features a dedicated SuperNight mode, which reduces noise for better clarity footage in low-light conditions.

The camera features a sensor resolution of 40MP, allowing you to capture professional-looking still shots with superb detail. It shoots Slo-Mo video at up to 4K resolution at framerates of 120 fps.

Sample videos prove how versatile the Osmo Action 5 Pro is, showing incredible detail, less noise, greater dynamic range, and superior low-light performance, all thanks to its larger sensor. Also, DJI supports advanced color profiles like 10-bit D-Log and HLG for professional post-processing, making its footage perfect for creators focused on color grading.

Durability

Both cameras are built to handle extreme environments without the need for an external case. However, purchasing accessories to improve durability is recommended depending on the activity you're looking to shoot.

GoPro Hero 13 Black: The Hero 13 Black is waterproof up to 33 feet (10 meters) and features a scratch-resistant lens cover with hydrophobic coating to keep water droplets from ruining your shots. The Protective Housing adds waterproofing up to 196ft (60m), whereas the Protective Sleeve increases the camera's shock absorption.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: The Osmo Action 5 Pro surpasses the GoPro’s waterproof rating, as it is waterproof up to 20m without casing, and up to 60m with external casing. The camera also features a more robust metal frame for improved impact resistance. Furthermore, DJI uses Gorilla Glass protection on both front and rear screens, making it more resistant to scratches during rugged use.

For those who prioritize rough handling and screen safety, DJI might have a slight advantage, even without any accessories. However, when geared up with accessories, the GoPro can handle pretty much any situation, and typically excels at wet and muddy conditions.

Features and functionality

GoPro Hero 13 Black: The Hero 13 Black boasts a range of intelligent shooting modes, including Horizon Lock, HyperView wide-angle capture, and TimeWarp to create smooth time-lapses with motion. It retains the user interface of the older models, and features voice commands and quick-gesture controls. It can also overlay telemetry data to show speed, altitude, terrain maps, and G-forces, which is quite impressive.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: The Osmo Action 5 Pro offers its own set of smart features, such as RockSteady 3.0 stabilization, D-Log M 10-bit color profile for professional-grade color grading, and dual touchscreen displays for easy framing from any angle.

Battery life

GoPro Hero 13 Black: The Hero 13 Black is equipped with a 1900mAh Enduro battery that lasts up to two hours when recording at 4K/30fps, with improved cold-weather performance. According to reviews, it lasts around 2.5 hours of 1080p video and around 1.5 hours of 5.3K video, which is quite decent.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: The Osmo Action 5 Pro comes with a slightly larger battery that offers a whopping four-hour battery life for 1080p video shooting. However, for 4K video, it lasts upwards of 2.5 hours of recording, which is also quite impressive.

For extended recording sessions without frequent swaps, DJI takes the win. Nevertheless, GoPro’s battery optimization in extreme environments and the add-on enduro batteries still serve as its strong point.

Accessories

Accessories of the Hero 13 Black (Image via GoPro)

The GoPro Hero 13 Black features big upgrades, particularly the interchangeable lens mods. This makes it far more versatile than anything in the current market, as most other action cameras come with fixed lenses.

You get to choose between Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod, an Anamorphic Lens Mod, and four ND Filters. There are a ton of other accessories compatible with the Hero 13 Black, including various mounts, filters, protective housing, and even extra battery packs for extended usage.

Accessories of the Osmo Action 5 Pro (Image via DJI)

The Osmo Action 5 Pro may not feature as many accessories, but it does have a fair number to choose from. While the Hero 13 Black has a wider palette of lenses to choose from, the Osmo Action 5 Pro features one FOV boost lens. There are mounts, straps, tripods, and a wireless microphone for enhanced audio recording.

Thus, it is quite clear that the GoPro is the winner when it comes to the list of accessories to choose from. There are significantly more options, with each one fitting a slightly different purpose, whether it be for travel, sports, or even just vlogging.

Final verdict

This brings us to the conclusion of our comparison between the GoPro Hero 13 Black and the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro. It's a challenge to select just one true winner as both action cameras excel at slightly different areas. The GoPro Hero 13 Black excels in imaging power, stabilization, and accessory ecosystem. This makes it an ideal pick for outdoor activities like biking, travelling, and vlogging in general due to its versatility.

The DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro, on the other hand, features a slightly higher image quality, dynamic range, superb low-light performance, and a solid battery life. This makes it perfect for creators who value cinematic results and longer shooting sessions.

Ultimately, the choice comes down to your personal needs. But if we were to choose just one, we'd go for the GoPro Hero 13 Black due to the sheer versatility, picture quality, and the large number of accessory compatibility.

