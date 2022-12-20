Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best Nvidia and AMD Graphics Card deals

Graphics card prices have been plummeting throughout 2022. Thus, during this Holiday Sale, gamers can pick up video cards for less than their launch MSRP. This is quite a role reversal from last year when every video card was heavily scalped.

Both Nvidia and AMD have introduced new graphics cards this year. However, amidst these RTX 40 series and RX 7000 series launches, the last-gen cards genuinely shine in the value proposition. Most of the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series GPUs have been heavily discounted, making them lucrative options.

Thus, this list was put together with the best deals on the market to help gamers secure their next GPU.

Disclaimer: The list is based on the writer's opinion, and the prices stated are accurate as of this writing.

A guide to the best Nvidia and AMD graphics card deals this Holiday Sale

5) PowerColor RX 6500 XT Fighter ($129.99)

The PowerColor RX 6500 XT Fighter (Image via Amazon)

The RX 6500 XT is a solid entry-level graphics card for 1080p gaming with some compromises in visual fidelity. The GPU is not much faster than the GTX 1650 Super, a three-year-old graphics card from Nvidia. However, it comes with native support for FSR 2.0, which allows more games to be playable at higher framerates.

The 6500 XT has been massively discounted on Newegg this Holiday Season. Thus, gamers can pick this card up for a steal of $129.99. At this price, the green camp has no competitors that can push as many frames as the 6500 XT.

4) MSI RX 6650 XT Mech 2x ($269.99)

The MSI RX 6650 XT Mech 2x (Image via MSI)

The RX 6650 XT competes directly against the RTX 3060 Ti. Although it loses to the Nvidia crown by a bit, the GPU is a solid bargain for the money it asks. Currently, the GPU has been discounted to just $269.99, which makes it the best graphics card for 1080p gaming without compromises.

The 6650 XT can even pull off 1440p at decent framerates. However, most gamers should stick with 1080p when playing with this GPU.

3) Zotac RTX 3060 Ti AMP White LHR ($409)

The Zotac RTX 3060 Ti AMP White LHR (Image via Amazon)

Considering the vast price gap between the RX 6650 XT and the RTX 3060 Ti and how much better the 6750 XT is for the same price, we cannot recommend this graphics card for gaming. However, it excels in some other turfs, leading to its position on the list.

The RTX 3060 Ti is just 15% slower than the RTX 3070. This makes it a solid option for content creation, 3D modeling, and other professional workloads on a tight budget.

AMD's OpenCL technology lags far behind what Nvidia CUDA can push out in productivity software. Thus, the RTX 3060 TI is a solid graphics card on a budget for creators.

2) MSI RX 6750 XT Mech 2x OC ($409)

The MSI RX 6750 XT Mech 2x (Image via Amazon)

The RX 6750 XT is a slightly bumped-up version of the RX 6700 XT, AMD's 1440p champion. Although the card is slightly slower than the Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, it is a solid competitor, provided its $409 price point.

Users can enjoy most games at 1440p without any framerate drops. The card also packs a decent ray-tracing performance. Support for FSR is a bonus.

Overall, the RX 6750 XT is a solid option for QHD gaming that will not break the bank.

1) Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming ($729)

The Biostar RTX 3080 10 GB Gaming (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3080 was launched as a 4K gaming graphics card, and it still holds up pretty well at UHD. The 10 GB variant still sells slightly above its $699 MSRP. However, as mentioned above, it is an exciting card for content creation and productivity.

Gamers should opt for the RX 6900 series video cards for the same price. They are much faster than the 3080. However, this 80-class GPU is an impressive card for professionals and will remain for quite some time.

