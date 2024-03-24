Horizon Forbidden West PC optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

Horizon Forbidden West finally made its PC debut very recently, giving PC players the chance to experience one of PlayStation's most visually stunning titles on their platform of choice. Developed by Nixxes Software, a studio with a strong portfolio of PlayStation PC ports, Horizon Forbidden West on PC had a rather smooth and polished release, something that's very rare for PC ports nowadays.

While the PC port of Horizon Forbidden West was released with no major issues, it isn't entirely immune to some performance and stability-related quirks, especially for low or medium-spec PC configurations. Fortunately, the game offers a host of graphical options for players to tweak and experiment with to get the desired balance between performance and visuals.

Here's a comprehensive optimization guide for Horizon Forbidden West on PC, including the best settings that you can use for optimal performance without having to compromise on the game's visuals.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writers opinion.

Optimized settings for Horizon Forbidden West on PC

I tested Horizon Forbidden West on a Ryzen 5 5600 system, with RX 6600XT GPU, 16 GB RAM, and with the game installed on a Gen-4 NVMe SSD. I also had AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM) enabled, with the game also making use of Microsoft DirectStorage. During my testing, I found a few settings that impacted performance the most.

Horizon Forbidden West graphics settings. (Image via Guerrilla Games)

These are - Texture Quality, Shadow Quality, Level of Detail, and Parallax Occlusion Mapping. Surprisingly, the Cloud Quality option, which governs volumetrics, doesn't seem to affect performance that much. That being said, here are my optimized settings for smooth 1080p 60fps gameplay:

Display:

Window mode: Exclusive Fullscreen

Exclusive Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect ratio: Auto

Auto Cinematic letterboxing: On

On Refresh rate: Native to your display's refresh rate

Native to your display's refresh rate VSync: Off

Off NVIDIA Reflex low latency: Off

Off Dynamic range: As per preference

As per preference Color blind mode: As per preference

As per preference Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off Anti-aliasing: TAA

TAA Upscale method: Off

Off Upscale quantity: Off

Off DLSS frame generation: Off

Graphics:

Preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High (Use Low for 4GB VRAM, Medium for 6GB VRAM, and Very High for more than 8GB VRAM)

High (Use Low for 4GB VRAM, Medium for 6GB VRAM, and Very High for more than 8GB VRAM) Texture filtering: 16x Anisotropic

16x Anisotropic Shadow quality: Medium

Medium Screen space shadows: On

On Ambient occlusion: SSAO

SSAO Screen space reflections: High

High Level of detail: Medium

Medium Hair quality: High

High Crowd quality: High

High Terrain quality: High

High Water quality: High

High Clouds quality: High

High Translucency quality: Default

Default Parallax occlusion mapping: Off

Off Field of view: As per preference

As per preference Depth of field: High

High Bloom: On

On Motion blur strength: As per preference

As per preference Sharpness: Default

Default Lens flares: On

On Vignette: As per preference

As per preference Radial blur: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

You can also turn on DLSS for a more stable framerate, but I won't recommend using AMD FSR here since it can introduce ghosting as well as upscaling artifacts with very minimal performance gain.

Horizon Forbidden West is a graphical powerhouse on PS5, and that also holds true for the PC port. However, the graphical fidelity of the game comes at a price, i.e., performance. While the game does offer plenty of options to help you tweak its performance, it also requires a capable enough PC to make sure you can actually run it in the first place.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 150GB SSD Space

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher) Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: 150 GB available space

150 GB available space Additional Notes: 150GB SSD Space

Funnily enough, the system requirements do mention a GTX 1650 being able to run the game, albeit at 720p 30fps. However, that does not take into consideration the massive framerate fluctuations during cutscenes, as well as the stutters that can often manifest while traversing through the open world.

Regardless of the minor performance issues, Horizon Forbidden West still looks incredible on PC. (Image via Guerrilla Games)

While there is a dedicated shader compilation step when you first boot the game on your PC, it doesn't seem to eliminate all instances of shader-related stutters, at least not in the release version of the game.

Fortunately, the stuttering here isn't nearly as intrusive as something like The Last of Us Part 1's or Star Wars Jedi Survivor's PC port. However, it's still something that players should know about. The biggest issue the game currently has is the massive frame-time fluctuations that happen every time there is a cutscene, which can be very distracting.