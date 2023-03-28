How to benchmark your Nvidia GPU?

Nvidia video cards are some of the most powerful GPUs on the planet; however, they are extremely costly, making it necessary to test their performance and ensure that gamers get what they pay for. The brand doesn't pack a benchmarking tool with its Geforce Experience software. Thus, users often can't test the performance right after installing the drivers.

However, multiple well-known benchmark tools are used by thousands of gamers worldwide. This can help in understanding the rendering prowess of any GPU without much hassle.

How to get the 3DMark software and use them to benchmark an Nvidia GPU?

While there are multiple free video card benchmark tools, 3DMark's tests are one of the most robust options that test the gaming performance of any PC. Everything from the CPU and GPU's raw rendering capabilities to real-world performance is tested. Finally, the tool generates a detailed report and prepares a webpage that can be easily shared for further convenience.

Thus, we recommend that gamers test their Nvidia graphics cards via any one of 3DMark's benchmarks. The company has released Fire Strike for testing DX11 performance, Time Spy for DX12, Speed Way for DX12 Ultimate, and Port Royal for testing the ray tracing performance of the latest graphics cards.

All of these benchmarks can be used via the 3DMark app. In this article, we will only list the relevant steps for Time Spy since it is the best option for any Nvidia GPU launched in the last seven years.

How to download 3DMark Time Spy?

The DirectX 12 benchmark is available for free on Steam. Gamers can pay for an upgrade to access the Time Spy Extreme benchmark, but 3DMark premium isn't necessary for simply testing the performance of a graphics card.

Step 1. Launch Steam, go to the Store page, and search for 3DMark. Head over to the software's page.

Step 2. Scroll down until you see the Download Demo button. Click on it and the client will download the software to your PC.

Step 3. Once the download is finished, run the program. Force 64-bit if prompted.

How to benchmark an Nvidia video card via 3DMark Time Spy?

Follow these steps to run 3DMark Time Spy to test any video card:

Step 1. Launch 3DMark via Steam. Then head over to the Benchmarks page.

Step 2. Locate Time Spy from the list of graphics benchmarks. If you are running the program for the first time on a PC, 3DMark might attempt to download the DirectX 12 benchmark.

Step 3. Once the download is finished, click on the card to open more details about the Time Spy benchmark.

Step 4. Hit Run. 3DMark will now launch a few graphics tests to benchmark the system. The process might take a couple of minutes.

Step 5. Once the benchmarks are completed, 3DMark will display the score and a detailed report. Click on "Compare Results Online" to check how your PC stacks up in comparison to other popular configurations.

