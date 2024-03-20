You can connect a PS4 controller to Chromebooks, which can amplify the experience of playing games on the Google-developed system. While Chromebooks are purportedly designed for the education market, gaming is also something that can be enjoyed.

The first step to enjoying games is successfully connecting these devices. There are two steps that you can opt for: via USB and via Bluetooth. Deciding on which one is completely on you; however, there are a few steps that need to be followed to effectively pair the devices.

This article will guide you through the steps to connect a PS4 controller to Chromebooks, along with troubleshooting tips, in case you face any hiccups.

Here's how you can connect a PS4 controller to Chromebooks

PS4 controller and a laptop (Image via Orva Studio/Unsplash)

You can easily connect a PS4 controller to Chromebooks using a USB cable or Bluetooth. You don't even need to buy a separate USB cable. The USB to Micro USB cable you use to charge your PS4 controller can also connect a PS4 controller to Chromeworks. You can even connect wirelessly. Here's how you can connect a PS4 controller to your Chromebook via either USB or Bluetooth.

1) Connect via USB

Using the USB cable to connect a PS4 controller to Chromebooks is the best and the easiest way. It works 100% of the time without any connectivity issues. Here are the steps for doing that:

Connect the Micro USB end of the USB cable to the controller.

Connect the USB Type-A end of the USB cable to your Chromebook.

It should now be connected and ready to play your favorite titles.

You don't need any additional software or drivers for it to work. Simply connecting it via the USB cable works.

2) Connect via Bluetooth

You can also use Bluetooth to connect a PS4 controller to Chromebooks wirelessly. Follow these steps:

Launch the Settings app, then click on Bluetooth and see if it begins searching for Bluetooth devices.

Next, press the PS and Share buttons simultaneously for five seconds and wait for the light bar to start blinking.

Click on the device named "Wireless Controller" which will show up on your Chromebook to connect successfully. It will be ready to play your favorite titles.

Troubleshooting the PS4 controller connection to Chromebook

PS4 controller blinking red in the light bar (Image via Fabian Albert/Unsplash)

In case you failed to connect a PS4 controller to Chromebooks successfully, try the following troubleshooting fixes:

Connection via USB

Disconnect and reconnect the cables . This simple thought has fixed many issues in the past, and there's some truth behind it. Sometimes, dust, debris, and lint can interfere with the connection port. Trying to disconnect and reconnect the cables may remove the debris from the port, and the connection may start working.

. This simple thought has fixed many issues in the past, and there's some truth behind it. Sometimes, dust, debris, and lint can interfere with the connection port. Trying to disconnect and reconnect the cables may remove the debris from the port, and the connection may start working. Try a different USB cable . This will reveal if the cable is faulty or incompatible. If using a different cable fixes it, the cable could be faulty. Or, it could be that the cable is incompatible with the PS4 controller.

. This will reveal if the cable is faulty or incompatible. If using a different cable fixes it, the cable could be faulty. Or, it could be that the cable is incompatible with the PS4 controller. Try connecting your PS4 controller to your PlayStation 4 . Your controller itself could be faulty, or the battery could be dead, so check that.

. Your controller itself could be faulty, or the battery could be dead, so check that. Try restarting your Chromebook. Sometimes, the software or a certain component fails to initialize and recognize new devices. A simple restart may fix that.

Sometimes, the software or a certain component fails to initialize and recognize new devices. A simple restart may fix that. Try connecting it to a different Chromebook.

Connection via Bluetooth

Check if your Chromebook's Bluetooth is functioning properly. A faulty Bluetooth chip or a baseband issue can break your Chromebook's Bluetooth functionality. Turn Bluetooth off and on again to check if it's working.

A faulty Bluetooth chip or a baseband issue can break your Chromebook's Bluetooth functionality. Turn Bluetooth off and on again to check if it's working. Try connecting a different Bluetooth device to your Chromebook , such as a wireless earbud.

, such as a wireless earbud. If your PS4 controller doesn't appear on the Bluetooth page, check if it is in pairing mode. When you press the PS and Share buttons simultaneously for five seconds, the lightbar on the controller will start blinking. That means the controller has entered pairing mode. Check Chromebook if the "Wireless Controller" Bluetooth device appears now.

Connecting your PS4 controller to Chromebooks is easier than ever, and users rarely face any issues. Even if they do, the simple troubleshooting guide will fix everything for them.