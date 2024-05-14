WhatsApp delivered a huge update last year that allowed users to create and join WhatsApp channels inside the app. This was a great feature for creators and administrators since it allowed them to deliver updates to a group of people. It's the perfect tool to deliver instant messages, pictures, videos, and more to every member of the channel.

However, there was no way to create, join, or manage these channels on a linked device. But this is set to change soon as this ability has been added to the WhatsApp beta version in the coming weeks. This article will tell you how to create and join WhatsApp channels from a linked device.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

How to create and join WhatsApp channels from linked devices?

Creating and joining WhatsApp channels may sound complicated at first, but it's easier than you think. Just be sure to update both WhatsApp on the main and linked devices to the latest version before proceeding with this guide. Once that's done, follow a few steps to create and join WhatsApp channels from linked devices.

How to create WhatsApp channels

Follow these steps to create a WhatsApp channel:

1) Launch WhatsApp on your Linked device.

2) Tap on the "Updates" tab at the bottom. It will be the same on both iOS and Android. Make sure the app is on the latest version.

3) Look for the section called "Channels" and tap the "+" button beside it.

4) Tap on "Create channel".

5) It will display a notice regarding the channel. Tap "Continue" or "Agree and continue".

6) Add a channel name, a display picture, and a short description of what the channel is about.

7) Next, tap "Create channel".

8) A new channel is created. Now, you can share the channel link with all your contacts.

How to join WhatsApp channels

If you have a channel link, you can join directly using that link. However, if you don't have the link, follow these steps to join a WhatsApp channel:

1) Launch WhatsApp on your Linked device.

2) Tap on the "Updates" tab at the bottom. It will be the same on both iOS and Android. Make sure the app is updated.

3) Now, look for the section called "Channels". This is where you will find all the channels created by others.

4) On Android, tap the "See all" button next to channels. On iOS, tap the "Explore more" button below.

5) Tap on the search button at the top and search for the channel you want to join.

6) Once you find the channel, tap on "Follow".

7) You have successfully joined the channel. Go back to the "Updates" tab, and you will find the channel right there.

As you can see, creating or joining a channel is easier than ever, even on a linked device!