How to download free 4K wallpapers for PC desktop

There is no one in the world who doesn’t like to represent themselves through their taste of aesthetics in every aspect. This can be done through fashion and style in real life or choosing a wallpaper for PC.

Whether portable or desktop, computers have become a basic requirement in one's life. Like everyone dresses themselves up, computer wallpapers also play a similar role to clothing in real life.

When it comes to computer displays, technology has progressed significantly, from 720p HD displays to 8K resolution monitors. Various computer monitors and displays have been accessible for the past decade, and each one is improving as the river of time continues to flow straight.

This article will focus on providing people with an in-depth method of getting free 4K wallpaper for their computers.

Guide to download free 4K wallpaper for PC

There are many wallpaper websites that provide free 4K wallpapers on their sites. However, this article will be covering only two highly reputed sites called Unsplash and Pexels.

Both the sites mentioned above have a dedicated group of photographers who take stock photographs and provide them free of cost. All the wallpapers present in these sites look amazing as a lot of heart and soul is put into them.

The steps on downloading wallpaper from these sites are quite simple, and the steps are as follows:

Step 1: Go to the official site of Pexels or Unsplash and search “4k wallpapers” on them.

Step 2: On searching, various wallpapers will be shown on the user's display, and the user has to click on the one they want to download.

Step 3: On clicking, the wallpaper will be shown in fullscreen and will have a "Free Download" button with a drop-down menu will present on the top right of it.

Step 4: From the drop-down menu, select the desired resolution, this case 4K, and download it.

By following all these steps in proper order, users can easily down some premium 4K wallpaper from these sites and use them on their system.

