How to easily recover a TikTok account

Over one billion users worldwide express their creativity on TikTok, making it a giant in the entertainment industry. Since so many use it every single day, while juggling multiple other social media apps at that, instances of forgetting login credentials or getting accounts banned occur frequently. At such times, the fun can quickly dissipate if they lose access to their account and need to retrieve it.

Fortunately, there are several troubleshooting techniques at users' disposal, meaning account recovery is simpler than imagined. If readers wish to get their account back, they should read this comprehensive guide.

Recover a TikTok account in 6 simple steps

Getting back on TikTok doesn't have to be hard, even if you forgot your password or cannot access your account for some unknown reason. That's mainly because there are just a few basic steps to follow.

Launch the app on your phone and tap the profile icon. Then, on the login screen, select Already have an account. Select Use phone/email/username. Following that, choose Forgot password. Then, you can choose either Phone or Email to request a password reset link. Subsequently, you will receive the verification code. Enter the code within the app.

Following that, you can reset your password to a new one, and you will be back in your account.

How to reactivate a TikTok account

Importantly, you have one month to recover your TikTok account if you have deactivated it. Following that, the account will be permanently deleted. However, if one month has passed and the account is deleted, you can try contacting the app's official support to recover the account.

Nevertheless, if you're regretting the decision before the one-month threshold and wondering how to reactivate your account, follow these steps:

Launch the app on your phone and tap the profile icon. Then, on the login screen, select Already have an account. Select Use phone/email/username. Type in your phone number to log in via a code. You can also opt for the username/email option and type your password. Following that, the Reactivate option will appear.

Getting your account back can be a hassle due to unforeseen problems that may occur. If you encounter any complications or are unable to access your email or phone number, the authorized TikTok form allows you to submit a request for assistance.

Recovering your account is of utmost importance, should you find yourself without access. Perhaps you have videos uploaded that must be deleted, or you fear losing your loyal following. Whatever the reason, by using the instructions in this helpful guide, regaining access to your account can be achieved.