How to enter Nvidia RTX 4080 Diablo 4 edition giveaway? Steps, prizes, and more

Nvidia has announced a giveaway of two RTX 4080 Diablo 4 edition video cards as part of its Summer of RTX 2023, which was flagged off a few days ago. The game launched yesterday, and bundles pack for Nvidia technologies like DLSS 3 and Reflex low-latency. The game can be played at up to 4K resolutions on the 80-class graphics card without any form of upscaling.

Although the RTX 4080 Diablo 4 editions are a new entry to the prize pool, and only two of them are being given away, gamers can also stand a chance to win multiple RTX 40 series GPUs, including the 4090, the 4060, and the 4060 Ti. Additionally, Nvidia is giving away a custom gaming PC valued at $7,000 this summer.

The Diablo 4 editions of the high-end 80-class GPUs feature a custom backplate with artwork that vastly improves the Founders Edition card's looks. It is a must-have for Diablo fans, especially when the price is no more than $0.

How to participate in Nvidia RTX 4080 Diablo 4 edition giveaway?

Users simply need to follow Nvidia Geforce's social media profiles on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and more. Then, they need to engage with the company's latest posts with the specific hashtag "#RTXOn" to improve their chances of winning.

It is worth noting that the company isn't following the traditional online giveaway format, which involves awarding points based on several actions performed via a platform like Gleam.io. Users that interact the most will stand a better chance of winning the RTX 4080 GPUs.

This summer is filled with video game launches, thanks to events like the Summer Game Fest, Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and more. Nvidia is partnering with many of these games' developers to bring their DLSS and Reflex technologies. Users interested in the giveaway can engage with posts following these events and improve their chances of winning.

What is the Nvidia Summer of RTX 2023 prize pool?

The total prize pool is valued at a whopping $150,000. The following items are being given away:

2x RTX 4090 FE video cards 2x RTX 4080 FE video cards 1x RTX 4060 Ti FE video card 164x RTX 4060 video cards 2x RTX 4090 FE video cards with custom backplates 2x RTX 3080 FE video cards with Diablo 4 backplates 2x ASUS 1440p 360 Hz G-Sync powered monitors 1x RTX 4060 Ti for a lucky creator with 2x RTX 4060 cards to give away to their followers 1x custom RTX 4090-powered 'Garage' gaming PC worth $7,500

When will Nvidia RTX 4080 giveaway winners be announced?

The Nvidia Summer of RTX event continues till September 20, 2023. Although we don't have an exact date when the company plans to declare the winners, we think it will be announced by the end of September.

