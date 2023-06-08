How to fix PS4 error code NP-34958-9? Possible fixes and workarounds explored

Users have been reporting the PS4 error code NP-34958-9 for a few days. It is causing major headaches among gamers using the last-gen console since it locks them out of their digital games. Sony has not issued any official statement on this bug yet, which makes it further annoying. The PS4 error code is mostly popping up while using the online service PSN and gamers facing this issue are left without a clue on how to fix it.

Besides being locked out of some digital games post activating them, some users have also reported that their PS4 stops connecting to the internet at all, which can be problematic. Fortunately, some workarounds have worked for some gamers. We will list them in this article.

What is PS4 error code NP-34958-9?

The new PS4 error code NP-34958-9 is a bug that's affecting users of the console's live service, PSN. Many have reported getting locked out of their digital games permanently. Some reported only new games didn't work after activating them, while others have said they couldn't access the games after restarting them,

The problem has affected all digital games on the console, which can be very frustrating for gamers now that digital distribution accounts for over 50% of all game sales on the PlayStation.

Possible workarounds that can potentially fix error code NP-34958-9

Sony has not released an official statement or fix for this error code as of this writing. Thus, affected gamers might not be able to find a perfectly working solution just yet. However, a few workarounds have worked for a few, and we will list them here.

Fix 1: Switch to a LAN connection

Some gamers have reported that switching between a wired LAN and wireless connections has fixed the issue. If you are connected via wire, try disconnecting and using Wi-Fi, and vice versa.

Once you have swapped between wired and wireless connections, follow these steps:

Step 1) Head over to the console's settings. Then, go to Network→Set Up Internet Connection.

Step 2) Switch between Wi-FI and LAN connection (the mode you just swapped to).

Step 3) Next, the console will ask for an IP address setting and a DHCP Host Name. Enter Custom for the former and Manual for the latter. Then, type in 1.1.1.1 in the Primary DNS setting and 1.0.0.1 in the Secondary DNS setting.

Step 4) Restart the console. This might fix the issue and let you access all the digital games.

Fix 2: Sign out and sign back into your PlayStation

Follow these steps:

Step 1) Head over to the PlayStation website on a mobile or PC. Log into your account and move to the Device Management section.

Step 2) All of your PlayStation consoles will be listed here. Remove all the devices from this list.

Step 3) Turn your console on and sign back into your device. Set it as a primary device. This could potentially fix the PS4 error.

According to some reports, Sony has acknowledged the PS4 error in replies to some users who reached out regarding the issue. That said, until we get an official patch fix from the company for this last-gen console, the issue will continue to bother people.

