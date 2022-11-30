The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT has been massively discounted, bringing back the value proposition to a graphics card that was initially scoffed for being too expensive for its performance numbers.

Even though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, many retailers are still offering sales on tech products to promote Christmas shopping. Newegg is no exception to this formula, as the retail site offers great deals on multiple graphics cards and CPUs.

Recently, RTX 2060 was spotted for just $179 on the retail website, its all-time low price. Thus, now might be the best time to pick up a brand-new graphics card for a gaming rig.

A guide to picking up the Radeon RX 6500 XT for over 50% off

The TUF Gaming edition of the 6500 XT (Image via Newegg)

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have long beaten Nvidia RTX options in value. Team Red has slashed the prices on its latest RDNA 2-based GPUs, making them a more sensible option over the Ampere cards.

However, the current Radeon RX 6500 XT discount makes it the graphics card to opt for on a tight budget. Nvidia has not launched a single card close to the current price of the 6500 XT in the last couple of generations.

The jaw-dropping 50% off deal on the RX 6500 XT was spotted on Newegg. The computer hardware retail website offers the ASUS TUF Gaming AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT OC edition at a throwaway price.

The 6500 XT TUF Gaming variant was launched for $229.99, $30 more than the $199 launch MSRP of the GPU. However, these days, gamers can buy it for around $179.99.

Ali Sayed @OptimumTechYT

mind blown.



image: Hardware Unboxed ( In disbelief at how bad the new AMD RX 6500 XT is.mind blown.image: Hardware Unboxed ( youtu.be/M5_oM3Ow_CI In disbelief at how bad the new AMD RX 6500 XT is.mind blown.image: Hardware Unboxed (youtu.be/M5_oM3Ow_CI) https://t.co/LMD69dQqLF

However, after applying a special limited-time rebate, the price drops by another $80 to $179.99, making the graphics card one of the cheapest options that support hardware-accelerated ray-tracing.

The TUF Gaming variant of this card packs high-quality components. It comes with a backplate that improves the aesthetics of the build. It also packs a streak of RGB near the TUF Gaming logo to alleviate the GPU's look further.

The story does not end here. With the purchase of RX 6000 series graphics cards, AMD offers free online game codes for up to two video games as part of the Raise the Game Bundle. With a 6500 XT, gamers can get one video game code for free.

Free games bundled with every Radeon RX 6000 series GPU purchase (Image via AMD)

According to the list above, gamers get one free game with the 6500 XT. Since Newegg is a participating retailer in this offer, gamers can redeem Dead Island 2 for free upon purchasing the 6500 XT for $100.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT was initially scoffed at. Its $200 price tag was not justified, provided it was weaker than the much older Radeon RX 480 and RX 580 GPUs. These graphics cards could come with up to 8 GB of VRAM, allowing a much better gaming experience.

Hardware Canucks @hardwarecanucks RX 6500 XT. 6nm, crazy high clocks (2.6GHz sustained).



Coming Jan 19th.



"$199USD" RX 6500 XT. 6nm, crazy high clocks (2.6GHz sustained). Coming Jan 19th. "$199USD" https://t.co/AN6PmwK7A9

However, the budget sub-$200 segment has been plagued with pricing issues this generation. The Nvidia GTX 1630 and the Intel Arc A380, the chief competitors to the RX 6500 XT, provide even worse performance while costing almost the same.

Poll : 0 votes