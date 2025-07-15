How to get Grok Companions

Elon Musk's Grok chatbot has added a new feature called Companions. Following the steps of popular platforms such as Character.AI, these virtual LLM-powered entities bring real-time conversation and presence through interactive 3D models. The intended purpose is emotional partnership and conversation, with access restricted to users who pay for SuperGrok, a $30 monthly subscription.

xAI has been in the headlines lately after its last-generation model, Grok 3, posted antisemitic comments to user requests on X in its final hours of service. The model has since been replaced by Grok 4, which brings advanced coding and math capabilities. The model isn't available in X comments anymore either.

xAI and X owner Elon Musk announced the latest feature on the platform. He posted a demo of the feature, showcasing a goth anime girl, Ani, as the character.

Netizens have already posted mixed reviews, with some praising xAI's foray into the AI conversational bot space, and others critiquing the use of anime girls as the face of the launch. Let's look at how to access the new feature on Elon Musk's AI platform.

How to get access to Grok Companions Ani and Bad Rudy

The real-time processing and interactive 3D graphics are quite computationally intensive. Hence, the Companions feature has been locked behind a $30 paywall. This is the first subscription tier currently available on grok.com, and it also bundles longer contexts, access to Grok 4, and voice features. The $300 SuperGrok Heavy plan provides access to the feature, alongside Grok 4 Heavy.

Elon Musk has outlined steps to get access to the feature once you've paid for SuperGrok.

First, go to the Play Store/App Store and ensure your app is up to date. Then, navigate to the hamburger menu at the top corner (presented as two bars for minimalism), then click on the Settings menu (⚙️ icon). From here, turn on the radio button next to "Enable Companions." This will enable Ani, the goth anime girl with pigtails and fishnets. You can choose a male or female voice.

The Grok settings page contains two new settings to turn on Companions (Image via X/@ElectricRaph)

There's a second character, a 3D fox named Bad Rudy. Turn on the gear button next to "Enable Bad Rudy" in the Settings page. However, this will replace Ani with the fox. You must turn it off to switch back.

The feature is among the latest additions to the Grok app after it got DeeperSearch and agentic task scheduling earlier this year. With advanced models that are pushing the frontier of coding and reasoning tasks, alongside 3D companions that interact as you converse, xAI is setting itself up to be a formidable competitor in the AI market.

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More