How to install SteamOS on ROG Ally, Legion Go, and more

While Valve's Steam Deck pioneered the SteamOS handheld experience, third-party manufacturers like ASUS and Lenovo are now jumping aboard the SteamOS train. The Lenovo Legion Go S became the first official "Powered by SteamOS" third-party handheld, but what about existing devices like the ROG Ally and original Legion Go?

Installing SteamOS on these Windows-based handhelds often brings better performance in a few games as it unlocks extra system resources for the title to use. Valve's lightweight operating system is based on a custom Linux kernel specialized for gaming, which cuts off much off the bloat a general-purpose OS has to bundle.

Current SteamOS compatibility across handheld devices

Before diving into installation steps, let's look at which devices support the operating system and to what extent.

Officially supported devices

Steam Deck (all models) - Full native support

- Full native support Lenovo Legion Go S - Third-party handheld with official SteamOS

Semi-official compatibility (manual installation required)

ASUS ROG Ally & ROG Ally X

Lenovo Legion Go (original)

Other AMD-powered handhelds - Varying degrees of success depending on specific hardware

Limited or no support

MSI Claw series - Intel-based architecture currently unsupported

- Intel-based architecture currently unsupported GPD devices - Claims of support remain unverified by Valve

- Claims of support remain unverified by Valve OneXPlayer/AYANEO models - Community solutions only, no official pathway

You'll need an AMD system to run the operating system. As of writing, Intel-based devices barred from entry unless Valve expands official support beyond AMD's ecosystem.

Step-by-step SteamOS installation for ROG Ally

BIOS configuration and setup

The ROG Ally brings significant performance improvements with Valve's OS installed (Image via Asus)

Access the ROG Ally's BIOS by holding Volume DOWN + Power button during startup. You'll need to make several critical changes:

Disable Secure Boot - Navigate to Security settings and turn off Secure Boot (mandatory) Set USB as primary boot device - Change boot priority to USB first Enable UEFI mode - Ensure Legacy BIOS support is disabled Save changes - Exit BIOS with settings saved

Creating bootable media

Download the official recovery image from Valve's website. Using Rufus on Windows:

Select your USB drive (8GB minimum) Choose the Steam OS recovery image file Use default settings and click "Start" Wait 5-10 minutes for completion

Once these steps are done, the installation stage begins. Follow these steps:

Boot from USB - Insert the bootable USB and restart while holding Volume UP Select installation option - Choose "Wipe Device & Install SteamOS" from the desktop Confirm data wipe - The installer will warn about permanent data loss Wait for completion - Installation typically takes 15-30 minutes Initial setup - Configure WiFi, Steam account login, and system updates

Post-installation optimization

The real work begins after installation. By default, the OS is limited to 15W TDP settings, mimicking the Steam Deck. On the Ally, this will severely limit framerates.

Essential plugin installation via Decky Loader:

SimpleDeckyTDP - Unlocks full 5W-30W TDP range for proper performance scaling

- Unlocks full 5W-30W TDP range for proper performance scaling CSS Loader - UI customization options

- UI customization options SteamGridDB - Nice-to-hav efor game artwork management

Legion Go generally offers better SteamOS compatibility than ROG Ally devices

The Legion Go bundles more robust support for SteamOS (Image via B&H)

The installation process on the Lenovo Legion Go devices mirrors the ROG Ally procedure but typically encounters fewer compatibility issues. You get better sleep/wake functionality, 10-15% higher framerates compared to Windows, full 2560×1600 resolution and 144Hz display support, and seamless detachable controller operation.

Most devices also report running cooler and significantly quieter with Valve's OS installed. Boot times have also been reported to halve with the lightweight kernel. This also helps with the longevity of your device.

While there are several positives to installing Valve's OS, do note that anti-cheat compatibility renders titles such as Valorant and Apex Legends unplayable. Moreover, you lose access to Game Pass completely, which may not be ideal for some.

On unsupported devices such as the MSI Claw, consider installing Bazzite OS, which is the closest alternative in terms of performance capabilities that also bundles access to Epic Games Store and GOG.

