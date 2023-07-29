How to join a beta program on Google Play Store

Many Android users want early access to various services of their favorite app, which is why you need to join the beta program on Google Play Store. Through beta programs on Google Play Store, you can use interesting new features in certain apps that you normally wouldn't be able to see until the final release. It is helpful for developers since it evinces software issues and facilitates fixes before the final release.

But there is a straightforward caveat that goes with these beta app updates. These beta builds or new updates are not thoroughly tested. Hence, they may be glitchy and result in problems with your Android devices. Still, we have included all the procedures to take if you still wish to test out beta programs on Google Play Store, despite these risks.

How to join an application's beta program on Google Play Store?

We take a look at all the steps to join the beta program on Google Play Store ( Image via Google Play Store)

You must note that not every developer allows beta access to their apps on the Google Play Store. Hence, you might not see the beta option for every app. Google's own apps and many other popular apps, though, do come with beta program support.

Let us take a look at all the steps to join the beta program of these apps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone or tablet.

Next, in the search bar, search for the particular app you want to join the beta program for.

If the beta program of that particular app is available, you will find the Join the Beta option.

option. Now, click on Join.

After that, you will again get a prompt to confirm your choice. Finally, select Join.

Confirmation of your Google account being added to the beta program will be forwarded as soon as you confirm your wish to participate. But it never happens instantly and will take a few minutes. You can upgrade your app and download the most recent version after joining the beta program on Google Play.

How to leave an application's beta program on Google Play Store?

If you want to switch out of the beta program on Google Play Store or are experiencing bugs or small issues, you can always choose to leave. Follow these steps to know more:

Once again, open the Google Play Store.

Search for the app you want to leave the beta program.

Scroll down below to find the You're a beta tester tab.

tab. Next, from there, select Leave .

. After a pop-up arises, confirm your decision once again, and tap on Leave.

All these steps will now ensure that you have exited the beta program on Google Play of that particular app. It will take some time to reflect on your Google account, so you might have to wait.

So, with these easy-to-follow steps, you can easily join and then subsequently leave the beta program of popular apps on Google Play Store. For more such informative content, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.