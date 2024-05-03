How to link your PlayStation account with Steam? 

Linking your PlayStation account with Steam is crucial if you are playing any of the console ports on PC, like Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man Miles Morales, and others. It also signs you up for unlocks, news, updates, and offers — the less useful stuff. However, some of the more recent titles like Helldivers and Spider-Man Miles Morales won't launch without a successful connection, which adds to the gamers' headache.

Multiple users have faced issues with the connection, especially because of bugs on the server side. If you are stuck in the process, this article will list all the necessary steps to connect the two platforms.

How to connect Steam and PlayStation accounts (PSN)?

You can connect Steam to PlayStation Network with a couple of quick steps (Image via PlayStation)

Before beginning with the process, sign up for an account at playstation.com. This simplifies the process. Once you are done with this, follow these steps to link Steam and PlayStation accounts:

Launch any PlayStation Studios game like Helldivers 2, Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man Remastered, etc. The game will prompt you to connect your PlayStation account to Steam if you haven't already done so. You will get a QR code and a link to quickly log into the PlayStation Network (PSN). It's easier to proceed with the link. The link will open up a browser where you can enter your login credentials. Go ahead and fill up the username and password fields. If you don't have a PSN account, you can also create one from here. Once done, your PlayStation and Steam accounts will get linked.

The process is rather straightforward. If it doesn't work, something is wrong on Sony's end. In this case, we recommend contacting PlayStation Support.

Helldivers 2 now requires Steam players to connect to PlayStation accounts

Helldivers 2 players aren't happy with the latest PSN account link requirement (Image via Steam)

In recent news, Helldivers 2 will now require Steam players to connect their game to PlayStation accounts. The game is also published by PlayStation studios, and thus this step.

Gamers aren't happy with this move, however, with multiple calling it out as "anti-consumer" on social media. Hundreds of players with hundreds of hours in the game have bombed the title with negative reviews following the announcement. The main complaint most people have is the multiple hacks PSN has faced over the years.

The developers have, however, claimed linking the platforms will help them improve security features in the game. It's worth noting that Helldivers 2 had a feature to let gamers link PSN accounts. It is only being made a strict requirement now, which has caused the public outrage.

It's worth noting that the game won't feature any cross-progression features despite the connection.