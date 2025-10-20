How long have Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers been down for today (October 20)?

On October 20, 2025, Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a major DNS Resolution error. This ultimately caused a global outage for many websites, platforms, and internet services in general. At approximately 12 am PDT / 3 am EDT / 8 am BST, reports of websites not working began flooding the internet. Some web services have recovered while others are still down as of the time of writing.

Based on official updates, it's evident that to some extent, Amazon Web Services servers have been down for approximately 10 hours on October 20, 2025, as of the time of writing. Web-based applications dependent on AWS were completely down for around three to six hours. Here's more.

Amazon Web Services goes down for hours on October 20, 2025

Major platforms such as Snapchat, Venmo, Signal, and games such as Roblox and Fortnite experienced an outage due to AWS server issues. This happened in the early morning of Monday, October 20, 2025.

AWS quickly responded to the situation, alerting users on their Health Dashboard that the issues are likely due to problems with the DNS Resolution, which essentially turns human-readable information into machine-readable language. For instance, domain names, such as "google.com," get translated into IP addresses for the machines to operate.

Amazon Web Services also confirmed later on that the core issue arose from their Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) network, which allows users to build cloud-based applications.

On October 20, 2025, at 3:35 am PDT, AWS confirmed that the issue with the DNS Resolution had been mitigated; therefore, all AWS-related services and platforms were completely down for about three to five hours until the issue was tackled. Approximately 10 hours later, many major platforms and websites still continue to face issues. At 10 AM PDT on October 20, Amazon confirmed that the connectivity issues continue to persist.

Earlier, at 9:13 am PDT, the final update notified users of the current steps being taken to tackle the problem with their EC2 servers. Therefore, the root cause was fixed within four to six hours of the problem surfacing. However, this does not mean that all affected web applications and platforms have recovered. If anything, some are still experiencing login issues and more.

Clients and users are advised to keep an eye on the official AWS health status dashboard to remain updated about the state of the servers.

