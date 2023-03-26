How to organize the desktop on Apple Macs

Regardless of whether you're new to Apple's Mac or have been using one for a while, you might find that your desktop can quickly become cluttered. This happens when you let folders, files, and shortcuts accumulate, and it makes finding files when you need them difficult. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep your desktop tidy and organized so you can easily spot your important documents after getting rid of the unnecessary ones.

Thankfully, macOS offers users several tools and features that help declutter the desktop on Macs as well as make it look more organized. By using stacks to group similar files and adjusting icons and font sizes, you can also alter the spacing between icons. This article will discuss a few ways you can organize your desktop, making it easier to navigate and enhancing your productivity.

How to make your desktop on Apple Mac look better

A screenshot from macOS Ventura (Image via Apple)

These are a few methods and tips that can help you be more efficient and productive on your Mac. Here they are:

1) Use desktop stacks

To declutter your Mac desktop or laptop, macOS offers a simple and useful tool called Use Stacks. It was first introduced on macOS Mojave and enables you to group related items. To activate desktop stacks on your device, follow these simple steps:

First, go to your Mac and click on the Desktop.

Then, select View from the menu bar to find Use Stacks. Or, you can use the shortcut Control-Command-0 to do the same. You can also right-click on the desktop and select Use Stacks.

Once enabled, this feature packs all related items together. Furthermore, you can group stacks by file, type, date added, date modified, etc., by right-clicking the Desktop and selecting Group Stacks By. With this feature, you can group all your images and documents in one stack, helping to free up desktop space.

2) Create folders

Folders are useful tools for organizing files and documents. Grouping similar items together makes it easier to locate them when you need them. By utilizing the folders properly, you can keep your desktop clean and tidy, which will boost your productivity. You can also create sub-folders within them to further categorize your files.

To create folders, right-click on the desktop and select New Folder. Another way to make them is by using the Shift + Command + N shortcut on your keyboard. Subsequently, a fresh folder will appear with an editable title. Type in a new name and press Return to save it. It's worth noting that you can now drag files on the desktop and drop them in folders.

3) Organizing the Dock

The Dock is a bar of icons that you'll find at the bottom of the screen on all Mac devices. It provides quick access to your favorite applications, folders, and files. It is customizable so you can add or remove applications depending on your needs. However, too many icons on your Dock can make it look cluttered.

To better organize your desktop, it is recommended to remove icons that aren't frequently used. Plus, customizing and organizing this bar will also help you work more efficiently.

Removing icons from the Dock is a simple process. To do that, simply drag an icon away from the bar until it disappears. Another way to do this is by right-clicking whatever it is you want to delete and selecting Remove from Dock. You can also group certain applications together in the bar by adding them to a folder. To create a folder in the Dock, simply drag one application over to another app. This will create a folder with both applications in it.

4) Adjust the size of icons and the space between them

Adjusting the spacing between icons and altering their sizes can make your desktop appear more organized and easier to navigate. To do that, simply click on View on the menu bar and then select Show View Options. Now, you can change how the items appear on your desktop. You can also adjust their sizes, reduce or increase the number of empty spaces on your desktop, alter grid spacing between the icons, and change the size of the font on items.

Moreover, you can choose between the bottom or right side of icons to place their labels for quicker and easier identification.

5) Delete unnecessary files

There are several benefits to keeping your desktop clean by getting rid of unnecessary files. For instance, this will help increase your efficiency and productivity by reducing distractions in your workspace, allowing you to focus better on your tasks. On the other hand, a cluttered desktop can give rise to a sense of chaos, which may disrupt your productivity and cause stress.

Deleting files that are no longer required will also help you find files quicker and have more space on the desktop. This will also ensure that your Mac has sufficient space for new files and future software updates.

Regularly backing up important files and documents and archiving the ones that are not in use will let you have a clean and organized desktop. This will also help prevent data loss in case of any hardware or software failure.

