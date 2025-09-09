How to pre-order iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, and other new Apple products

Apple’s September 9, 2025, event has once again delivered exciting new devices, headlined by the highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup and the updated AirPods Pro 3. Each year, pre-order day is an exciting time for fans and early buyers looking to get their hands on the latest releases.
This article explains the pre-order process for all the new Apple products.
How do you pre-order iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, and other new Apple products?
The September 2025 event introduces a fresh lineup of devices, including the iPhone 17, the ultra-compact Air model, and the next-gen AirPods Pro 3. Pre-orders for the new iPhone models start from September 12, 2025, at 5 am PT. However, for all other devices, pre-orders will only begin on September 19, 2025.
Pre-order dates
Pre-orders for all new iPhones, AirPods Pro 3, and the Watch series are open via the Apple Store app and Apple’s website. Popular colors and configurations can sell out minutes after pre-order windows open, so be decisive and double-check your order summary.
Starting prices for the devices
The pricing of the latest iPhone lineup will vary from region to region. Also, Apple and major carriers offer trade-in deals, so keep an eye out for that.
Pre-ordering the latest Apple devices requires timing and preparation, especially for much-awaited releases like the iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. Set up your Apple ID, prepare your payment details, and use the Apple Store app for a speedy checkout.
Stay tuned to Apple’s official channels for the final pre-order dates and feature confirmations, and act quickly to secure your desired model before stocks run low.
