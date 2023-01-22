How to set up and create realistic art using Nvidia Canvas?

Nvidia Canvas is an incredible tool that uses artificial intelligence to analyze basic brush strokes and turn them into realistic images. Creating such art can be very challenging as it requires precision and skill, but with the help of modern technology, it has become easier than ever.

Such a tool could be fantastic for concept artists as it will give them a solid working base. But it will be effortless even if you're not artistic and want to make creative scenes. If you are excited to explore this incredible technology, this guide will walk you through setting up Nvidia Canvas and creating lifelike art.

Transforming sketches into breathtaking art using Nvidia Canvas

Getting started

Look up Nvidia Canvas on your browser and download it from the official website. Since this software is currently in beta, you must click Download Beta. Once the setup file is on your computer, run the installer and follow the on-screen prompts to install it.

Now, open the application, and you'll see a very minimalistic user-friendly interface that is easy to understand. You can hover over the icons present on the right side of the main screen to see what they're going to generate, such as mountains and clouds.

You can also select the brush from the left side and adjust its size. Finally, you need to make a few basic strokes to generate realistic art.

Utilizing layers

With Nvidia Canvas, you can add different layers from the options available on the right side. The background and the foreground can be separated to form a natural 3D effect, which gives you the creative freedom to generate whatever you like.

Another exciting tool in Nvidia Canvas is the Eyedropper, from which you can retrieve the things on which you probably have generated something else. You'll notice how quickly the changes can be made, not to mention the option of making perfect straight brush strokes if needed.

Additional tools and features

You can use the magnifier to have better control while making minute details. From the top, you can also choose between the different views available to isolate each view.

A few more tools, such as the eraser and paint bucket, are self-explanatory. You can erase anything unwanted from the screen with an eraser, and using the paint bucket, you can replace an entire layer with a different object.

Moreover, various styles are available that mimic the lighting conditions we see at different times, such as sunset, sunrise, dawn, and evening.

When the image is ready, you can save the file directly to your desktop as a .can file, or you can save it as .psd or .png file at your desired location.

Nvidia Canvas can help you create stunning works of art that look almost lifelike. With the help of this software, you can transform rough sketches into incredible and surreal artwork, which usually requires a lot of skill and experience. Whether you're experienced or just starting, this tool is worth trying.

