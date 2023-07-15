How to transfer data from Android to iPhone

These days we sometimes get excellent discounts on Apple smartphones, which entices many users to switch to iOS-based smartphones. Hence, if you have been using an Android smartphone for a long time, you might want to learn how to seamlessly transfer data from Android to iPhone, as you might have precious data you can't erase.

So, in this article, we will list the two easy ways to transfer data from Android to iPhone. Both the mentioned fixes require a stable internet connection, and you will also need at least 60% battery backup on both smartphones so that the data transmission is not affected by low battery issues.

Transfer data from Android to iPhone: Move to iOS app

Apple introduced the Move to iOS app to transfer data from Android to iPhone. Here are the steps to transfer all your data to an iPhone through the app:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone and search for the Move to iOS app.

Tap on Install.

After installing the app, open it and follow the on-screen instructions.

The app will ask for a one-time code. To execute this, open the Settings app on your iPhone.

In the Settings app, go to General and choose Transfer or Reset iPhone .

. Now, select Erase all content and settings on the bottom of your screen and tap Continue.

on the bottom of your screen and tap Continue. After that, your iPhone will reset in some time. Next, in the initial setup screen, choose the same wireless network running on your Android smartphone.

Follow all the screen instructions, and then on the Apps and Data section, select Move data from Android .

. Now type the same passcode on your Android smartphone and connect both smartphones.

Select the type of data you want to transfer, including messages, contacts, media files, etc. You can even share the WhatsApp data as well.

Once the transfer is fully completed, you can then check and open Whatsapp and then log in on it on your iPhone to fully complete the process. All your requisite data will now be visible on your latest iOS-based smartphone, and you should be able to use it without any issues.

Transfer data from Android to iPhone: Google Drive.

You can also attempt to transfer data from Android to iPhone with the help of the Google Drive app. Follow these steps to know more:

Back up all your requisite data on your Google Drive. You might need to purchase Google Premium plans if you have over 15GB of files.

Install Google Drive from Apple's App Store on your iPhone.

Log in with the same account you used to back up your data.

Locate the backup file by opening Google Drive on your iPhone.

Select Menu and tap on Backups .

. The files will be restored on your iPhone. Wait for the entire process to complete.

For seamless transfer of media files, contacts, messages, and other important app data, we always recommend using the Move to iOS app. The application was launched last year by Apple to encourage more Android users to try Apple iPhones without any data loss.

For more such tips and tricks, follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech.