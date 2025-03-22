IBUYPOWER x TenZ collaboration introduces new Pulsar gaming mouse

Pulsar Gaming Gears announced a new gaming mouse designed in collaboration with Esports professional Tyson "TenZ" Ngo and named it after him. The company is also collaborating with iBUYPOWER to sell the new mouse on March 22, 2025, which is ahead of its official April release date.

Ad

In this article, we will analyze the features and performance of the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition gaming mouse and explain if it's worth the price tag.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition gaming mouse announced: Everything you need to know

Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition gaming mouse (Image via Pulsar and iBUYPOWER)

At the VALORANT Champion Tour (VCT), Pulsar Gaming Gears announced a new wireless gaming mouse designed by Esports professional Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. For those unaware, Tyson "TenZ" Ngo is a former professional CS:GO player and VCT winner. Tyson's years of using gaming mice helped him design this device with Pulsar Gaming Gears.

Ad

Trending

Here's everything you need to know about the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition gaming mouse:

Performance

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition mouse features the flagship XS-1 sensor, which is capable of tracking 32,000 DPI (Dots per Inch) and 750 IPS (Inches per Second). It's an absolute monster that won't shy away from giving tough competition to its competitors. This Pulsar gaming mouse also features an 8K polling rate for extremely low latency, which many would think impossible for a wireless mouse.

Ad

The mouse weighs just 47 grams, which is not the lightest but still lighter than the popular Razer Viper V3 Pro. It is also light enough to deliver perfect flick shots in FPS titles without feeling like a feather.

Connectivity

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition mouse features both wired and wireless connectivity. The 2.4GHz wireless receiver USB allows for high-speed connectivity with minimal latency.

Battery life

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition gaming mouse can last somewhere between 18 to 112 hours on a single charge, depending on the polling rate and DPI of your choice.

Ad

Pricing and availability

Design of Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition mouse (Image via Pulsar and iBUYPOWER)

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition mouse will be sold for $130 in limited quality at iBUYPOWER’s gear store starting March 22, 2025. The stock will improve significantly when it is more widely released in April 2025.

Ad

Is the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition gaming mouse worth its price tag?

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition mouse is certainly quite capable. It is lighter than the Razer Viper V3 Pro and delivers similar performance for a much lower price tag, making it a great alternative.

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition is designed by Esports professional player Tyson "TenZ" Ngo, which says a lot about the quality and performance it delivers.

Also read: 5 best mice for gaming

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback