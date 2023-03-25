Intel Arc A750 vs Nvidia RTX 3060: Which GPU is best for gaming in 2023?

The Intel Arc A750 and Nvidia RTX 3060 are performance-segment GPUs for affordable 1080p gaming. The cards are quite similar in a bunch of aspects, however, there are multiple differences. Choosing between the Arc A750 and the RTX 3060 can be a bit daunting for gamers. While the RTX 3060 is one of the most popular GPUs in the market at the moment, the Arc A750 is cheaper.

In this article, we will go over all of the aspects of the GPUs — including specs and performance — and find out which is the best for gaming in 2023.

Both the Intel Arc A750 and the Nvidia RTX 3060 have their set of pros and cons

Both graphics cards are incredibly capable GPUs for playing the latest titles at high framerates. These units give the flagship cards from the preceding generations a hard time keeping up.

Specs

The Intel Arc A750 and the RTX 3060 are oddly similar in terms of on-paper specs. Both cards have a similar shading unit and RT core count. However, Nvidia's shading unit technology, CUDA, is quite different than what Intel has developed. Thus, a direct comparison based on the published specs is impractical.

The Nvidia GPU is more power efficient. It also packs more video memory that should help in future-proofing. 8 GB of video memory is already turning out to be insufficient in the latest video games.

The detailed specs of both video cards are listed in the table below:

Intel Arc A750 Nvidia RTX 3060 Shading units 3,584 3.584 RT cores 28 28 Video memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit Maximum boost clock 2400 MHz 1777 MHz TDP 225W 170W

Performance differences

The performance differences between the graphics cards are generally the deciding factor between them. In terms of performance in synthetic benchmarks, the Arc A750 takes a solid lead.

Intel Arc A750 Nvidia RTX 3060 3DMark Time Spy 12578 8697 3DMark Fire Strike (Ultra) 6968 5296

Based on the above performance marks, it's safe to assume that the Arc A750 is a superior card in rasterization workloads. However, this doesn't translate linearly to video games.

In the latest AAA titles, we can see that the A750 and the 3060 offer similar performances. The Arc A750 takes a lead in titles that rely on rasterization performance. However, in games with intense ray tracing implementation, the RTX 3060 comes off as the more powerful video card.

Intel Arc A750 Nvidia RTX 3060 Microsoft Flight Simulator 51 57 Forza Horizon 5 111 101 A Plague Tale Requiem 51 49 God of War 67 71 Cyberpunk 2077 48 52 Hitman III 89 100

Pricing

It can be quite difficult to choose between the 3060 and the A750 based on their performance in video games. However, a quick look at the pricing of these GPUs can solve this dilemma.

The Nvidia RTX video cards are generally on the more expensive side as compared to offerings from Intel and AMD. While the cheapest Arc A750 cards cost just $229, the 3060 starts from around $360. Thus, gamers will have to spend more money to get the slightly better ray tracing performance of the Nvidia card.

Thus, the A750 is a much more value-for-money offering as compared to what Nvidia has to offer. If gamers are willing to spend over $350 on a video card, they can consider the much faster AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT or the RX 6700 10 GB in that range. These Team Red GPUs are much faster than the 3060 in every aspect.

