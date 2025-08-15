Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 5060: Which is better for gaming?

The Intel Arc B580 and Nvidia RTX 5060 are designed for 1080p and 1440p gaming in the sub-$300 range. These GPUs are among the cheapest in the current generation, making them lucrative for those building a budget system. However, the cards are quite different in terms of underlying hardware: while the Intel video card is based on Battlemage, Nvidia uses Blackwell. The latter is more mature and based on refinements to decades-old technology, a privilege Intel's newly formed GPU division doesn't have.

Ad

Team Blue has compensated for this with cheaper prices; the B580 launched at $249, and it drops below that price during sales. Nvidia, on the other hand, competes using its DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, a carefully crafted AI technique that significantly outperforms Intel's XeSS.

Which is the best sub-$300 gaming GPU in mid-2025? Let's try to answer that.

The Intel Arc B580 and Nvidia RTX 5060 are powerful mid-range GPUs

The Intel Arc B580 is a sub-$250 budget gaming GPU (Image via Intel)

Looking at the specs of the 5060 and the B580, you can't tell much about the kind of performance to expect. However, it'll give you an idea of what you're signing up for. Both cards ship with multiple compromises to compensate for their lower price points. Let's review the hardware details before moving to performance gaps.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The RTX 5060 8 GB GPU is based on the cut-down AD107 graphics chip. Using a 4nm TSMC process node, this card bundles a 181 mm² die with 3,840 CUDA cores, 30 RT cores, and 120 Tensor cores. While the core counts have been improved, the graphics card still packs 8 GB of VRAM, albeit of the 28 Gbps GDDR7 type. However, the 128-bit bus keeps the total bandwidth limited to 448 GB/s.

The Intel Arc B580, on the other hand, bundles a much larger 272 mm² die. Based on the BMG-G21 graphics chip, you get 2,560 Xe cores, 20 RT units, and 160 XMX units. The GPU also clocks higher than the 5060 and draws more power (145W vs. 190W on the Intel card).

Ad

Here are the specs of the two GPUs, side-by-side:

Specification NVIDIA RTX 5060 Intel Arc B580 Architecture Blackwell (RTX 50 series) Xe2-HPG Battalion (“Battlemage”) Process Node TSMC 4N, ~21.9B transistors, 181 mm² die TSMC N5, ~19.6B transistors, 272 mm² die CUDA / Xe Cores 3,840 CUDA cores, 30 RT cores, 120 Tensor cores 2,560 Xe cores, 20 RT units, 160 XMX (AI) units Clock Speed Boost up to 2.50 GHz ~2.67 GHz base/boost (varies by design) VRAM / Bus 8 GB GDDR7, 128-bit, ~448 GB/s 12 GB GDDR6, 192-bit, ~456 GB/s Memory Bandwidth ~448 GB/s ~456 GB/s FP16 / FP32 TFLOPS ~19.2 TFLOPS (FP32), ~58 TFLOPS (FP16) ~13.7 TFLOPS FP32 TDP / Power 145 W ~190 W TBP Upscaling / Features DLSS 4 (Multi-Frame Gen), RT Core 4, Reflex 2 Intel XeSS 2 (including Frame Gen & Low Latency), DirectX 12 Ultimate Launch Price & Date $299 MSRP, launched May 19, 2025 $249 MSRP, released December 2024

Ad

While the B580 is $50 cheaper than the RTX 5060, the Nvidia GPU is currently selling with a $50 coupon on Newegg, effectively making it as costly as the other.

Performance comparison

The Nvidia RTX 5060 is a $299 1080p gaming GPU (Image via Nvidia)

Gaming performance in some of the latest AAA titles is the only metric most users look at while deciding between mid-range video cards. Given the differences in their architectures, spec lists can't be used to accurately predict the kind of FPS to expect from the two cards. Here's a look at the framerates the GPUs achieve in some of the latest titles. We sourced these numbers from the YouTube channel Benchmarks for Gamers.

Ad

Nvidia RTX 5060 8 GB Intel Arc B580 12 GB DOOM The Dark Ages (RT) 23.1 FPS 34.2 FPS Clair Obscur Expedition 33 54.5 FPS 41.4 FPS The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered (RT) 35.7 FPS 29.3 FPS The Last of Us Part II Remastered 52.9 FPS 49.7 FPS Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 50.5 FPS 44.2 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) 34.1 FPS 35 FPS Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 56.8 FPS 49.2 FPS Flight Simulator 2024 18 FPS 31.1 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 12.1 FPS 34 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 49.6 FPS 50.5 FPS Avowed (RT) 43.7 FPS 31.1 FPS God of War: Ragnarök 61.5 FPS 45.7 FPS

Ad

The RTX 5060 8GB performs 1.8% better on average across these 12 games - essentially tying the two GPUs. The 5060's strongest wins are in Avowed (+40.5%), God of War: Ragnarök (34.6%), and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (+31.6%).

However, while running games that use high-resolution textures, like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Flight Simulator 2024, and DOOM: The Dark Ages, the B580 takes a massive lead. The 5060 fails to deliver even 30 FPS in some of these titles (S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 at just 12.1 FPS), making it a bad deal.

Ad

Final verdict

Given the severe shortcomings of the RTX 5060 in some more demanding titles that require extra VRAM, we recommend buying the Arc B580 12 GB GPU. The Nvidia card costs more while featuring less VRAM, which also limits future-proofing options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More