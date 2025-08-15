Intel Arc B580 vs Nvidia RTX 5060: Which is better for gaming?

The Intel Arc B580 and Nvidia RTX 5060 are designed for 1080p and 1440p gaming in the sub-$300 range. These GPUs are among the cheapest in the current generation, making them lucrative for those building a budget system. However, the cards are quite different in terms of underlying hardware: while the Intel video card is based on Battlemage, Nvidia uses Blackwell. The latter is more mature and based on refinements to decades-old technology, a privilege Intel's newly formed GPU division doesn't have.
Team Blue has compensated for this with cheaper prices; the B580 launched at $249, and it drops below that price during sales. Nvidia, on the other hand, competes using its DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation, a carefully crafted AI technique that significantly outperforms Intel's XeSS.
Which is the best sub-$300 gaming GPU in mid-2025? Let's try to answer that.
The Intel Arc B580 and Nvidia RTX 5060 are powerful mid-range GPUs
Looking at the specs of the 5060 and the B580, you can't tell much about the kind of performance to expect. However, it'll give you an idea of what you're signing up for. Both cards ship with multiple compromises to compensate for their lower price points. Let's review the hardware details before moving to performance gaps.
Specs comparison
The RTX 5060 8 GB GPU is based on the cut-down AD107 graphics chip. Using a 4nm TSMC process node, this card bundles a 181 mm² die with 3,840 CUDA cores, 30 RT cores, and 120 Tensor cores. While the core counts have been improved, the graphics card still packs 8 GB of VRAM, albeit of the 28 Gbps GDDR7 type. However, the 128-bit bus keeps the total bandwidth limited to 448 GB/s.
The Intel Arc B580, on the other hand, bundles a much larger 272 mm² die. Based on the BMG-G21 graphics chip, you get 2,560 Xe cores, 20 RT units, and 160 XMX units. The GPU also clocks higher than the 5060 and draws more power (145W vs. 190W on the Intel card).
Here are the specs of the two GPUs, side-by-side:
While the B580 is $50 cheaper than the RTX 5060, the Nvidia GPU is currently selling with a $50 coupon on Newegg, effectively making it as costly as the other.
Performance comparison
Gaming performance in some of the latest AAA titles is the only metric most users look at while deciding between mid-range video cards. Given the differences in their architectures, spec lists can't be used to accurately predict the kind of FPS to expect from the two cards. Here's a look at the framerates the GPUs achieve in some of the latest titles. We sourced these numbers from the YouTube channel Benchmarks for Gamers.
The RTX 5060 8GB performs 1.8% better on average across these 12 games - essentially tying the two GPUs. The 5060's strongest wins are in Avowed (+40.5%), God of War: Ragnarök (34.6%), and Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (+31.6%).
However, while running games that use high-resolution textures, like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Flight Simulator 2024, and DOOM: The Dark Ages, the B580 takes a massive lead. The 5060 fails to deliver even 30 FPS in some of these titles (S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 at just 12.1 FPS), making it a bad deal.
Final verdict
Given the severe shortcomings of the RTX 5060 in some more demanding titles that require extra VRAM, we recommend buying the Arc B580 12 GB GPU. The Nvidia card costs more while featuring less VRAM, which also limits future-proofing options.