Intel Core i3 12100F vs Ryzen 5 5500: Which is the best CPU for budget gaming?

The Intel Core i3 12100F and Ryzen 5 5500 are two of the most popular budget CPUs. Both are available for under $100, making them significantly cheaper and a perfect choice for budget gamers and first-time PC builders. Intel processors have been the go-to choice for budget gamers for a while, but Ryzen chips have become cheaper now and come with more cores.

Which is the best CPU for budget gaming out of the two? Intel or AMD? That's exactly what we plan to find out in this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Intel Core i3 12100F vs Ryzen 5 5500

The Core i3 12100F and Ryzen 5 5500 are two very different CPUs. For starters, one is made by Intel and the other is from AMD. The Ryzen processor has made a name for itself in the last couple of years, but Intel has also made a huge comeback with its 12th-gen CPU. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle. But before we begin with the benchmarks, let's check out the specs.

Trending

Specs

AMD Ryzen processor from its rear side (Image via AMD)

The Intel Core i3 12100F is a 12th Gen processor made on the Alder Lake architecture. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 is built on the Zen 3 architecture.

Here's the full spec list of the two CPUs:

Specifications Intel Core i5-12100F AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Cores

4

6

Threads

8

12

Max frequency

4.3 GHz

4.2 GHz

L3 Cache

12 MB

16 MB

RAM support

DDR4-3200

DDR5-4800

DDR4-3200

Max RAM capacity

128 GB

128 GB

Thermal Design Power (TDP)

58W Typical | 89W Max

65W

Manufacturing node

10nm

7nm

Socket

LGA-1700

AM4

Price $85 $84

Synthetic benchmark

The Intel 12th Gen Core i3 CPU (Image via Intel)

Let's put the specs away and see how the two processors perform in heavy benchmarks such as Cinebench, GeekBench, and more.

Benchmarks Intel Core i3-12100F AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1658 1396 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8443 10940 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 2157 1928 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 7428 8027 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 642 535 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3204 4086 CPU-Z Benchmark 17 (Multi-Core) 3352 4643

In single-core benchmarks, the Intel Core 13-12100F is 15.4% faster, while it is 20% slower in multi-core benchmarks on average than the Ryzen 5 5500. The Multi-core performance win for AMD was expected since it has two extra cores, which matters more in gaming and professional applications.

Due to this, you would naturally assume that the Ryzen CPU should outperform Intel significantly, but you would be wrong. That's because Intel has a lead in single-core performance, which matters in gaming significantly.

Gaming performance difference

AMD Ryzen 5 CPU (Image via AMD)

It's time we check the gaming performance of the two processors and see which is the best in popular games. The FPS numbers you see below are provided by the NJ Tech channel on YouTube.

Note: The GPU used for the gaming benchmarks was AMD RX 6650 XT and the benchmarks were conducted on 1080p.

Games Intel Core i3 12100F ($85) AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (84) Spider-Man: Miles Morales 85 FPS 75 FPS A Plague Tale: Requiem 68 FPS 66 FPS Destiny 2 142 FPS 142 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 71 FPS 73 FPS Far Cry 6 115 FPS 118 FPS Hitman 3 102 FPS 104 FPS Horizon Zero Dawn 77 FPS 71 FPS Watch Dogs: Legion 92 FPS 102 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider 109 FPS 111 FPS Rainbow Six: Siege 307 FPS 312 FPS

The result is surprising. The Ryzen 5 5500 has six cores, so it was natural to assume that the AMD CPU could significantly outperform its Intel counterpart, but that didn't happen. The Ryzen processor scored higher FPS in six games but lost in three to Intel.

The reason why this happened is because of the higher single-core performance of the Core i3 chip. In fact, Intel took a huge win in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Price

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (Image via AMD)

The Intel Core i3 12100F is available for $85, and the Ryzen 5 5500 is priced at $84. They cost the same, but the AMD processor takes the edge in performance, whether gaming or productivity.

Which is the best CPU for budget gaming?

Both Intel Core i3 12100F and Ryzen 5 5500 fought tooth and nail for the crown of the best performance for gaming. However, in the end, the AMD CPU took the win and will continue to do so in the future, thanks to the higher core count.

In the long run, the higher number of cores will be more beneficial to gaming than the higher single-core performance of the Intel processor. The Ryzen CPU would be my choice as well.