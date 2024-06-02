Intel Core i3 12100F vs Ryzen 5 5500: Which is the best CPU for budget gaming?

  • home icon
By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Jun 02, 2024 16:50 GMT
Picture of the Ryzen CPU in its compatible AM4 socket
The Ryzen CPU in its compatible AM4 socket (Image via Fidel Fernando/Unsplash)

The Intel Core i3 12100F and Ryzen 5 5500 are two of the most popular budget CPUs. Both are available for under $100, making them significantly cheaper and a perfect choice for budget gamers and first-time PC builders. Intel processors have been the go-to choice for budget gamers for a while, but Ryzen chips have become cheaper now and come with more cores.

Which is the best CPU for budget gaming out of the two? Intel or AMD? That's exactly what we plan to find out in this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Intel Core i3 12100F vs Ryzen 5 5500

The Core i3 12100F and Ryzen 5 5500 are two very different CPUs. For starters, one is made by Intel and the other is from AMD. The Ryzen processor has made a name for itself in the last couple of years, but Intel has also made a huge comeback with its 12th-gen CPU. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle. But before we begin with the benchmarks, let's check out the specs.

Specs

AMD Ryzen processor from its rear side (Image via AMD)
AMD Ryzen processor from its rear side (Image via AMD)

The Intel Core i3 12100F is a 12th Gen processor made on the Alder Lake architecture. The AMD Ryzen 5 5500 is built on the Zen 3 architecture.

Here's the full spec list of the two CPUs:

SpecificationsIntel Core i5-12100FAMD Ryzen 5 5500
Cores
4
6
Threads
8
12
Max frequency
4.3 GHz
4.2 GHz
L3 Cache
12 MB
16 MB
RAM support
DDR4-3200
DDR5-4800
DDR4-3200
Max RAM capacity
128 GB
128 GB
Thermal Design Power (TDP)
58W Typical | 89W Max
65W
Manufacturing node
10nm
7nm
Socket
LGA-1700
AM4
Price$85$84

Synthetic benchmark

The Intel 12th Gen Core i3 CPU (Image via Intel)
The Intel 12th Gen Core i3 CPU (Image via Intel)

Let's put the specs away and see how the two processors perform in heavy benchmarks such as Cinebench, GeekBench, and more.

BenchmarksIntel Core i3-12100FAMD Ryzen 5 5500
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)16581396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)844310940
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)21571928
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)74288027
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 642535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 32044086
CPU-Z Benchmark 17 (Multi-Core) 33524643

In single-core benchmarks, the Intel Core 13-12100F is 15.4% faster, while it is 20% slower in multi-core benchmarks on average than the Ryzen 5 5500. The Multi-core performance win for AMD was expected since it has two extra cores, which matters more in gaming and professional applications.

Due to this, you would naturally assume that the Ryzen CPU should outperform Intel significantly, but you would be wrong. That's because Intel has a lead in single-core performance, which matters in gaming significantly.

Gaming performance difference

AMD Ryzen 5 CPU (Image via AMD)
AMD Ryzen 5 CPU (Image via AMD)

It's time we check the gaming performance of the two processors and see which is the best in popular games. The FPS numbers you see below are provided by the NJ Tech channel on YouTube.

Note: The GPU used for the gaming benchmarks was AMD RX 6650 XT and the benchmarks were conducted on 1080p.

GamesIntel Core i3 12100F ($85)AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (84)
Spider-Man: Miles Morales85 FPS75 FPS
A Plague Tale: Requiem68 FPS66 FPS
Destiny 2142 FPS142 FPS
Cyberpunk 207771 FPS73 FPS
Far Cry 6115 FPS118 FPS
Hitman 3102 FPS104 FPS
Horizon Zero Dawn77 FPS71 FPS
Watch Dogs: Legion92 FPS102 FPS
Shadow of the Tomb Raider109 FPS111 FPS
Rainbow Six: Siege307 FPS312 FPS

The result is surprising. The Ryzen 5 5500 has six cores, so it was natural to assume that the AMD CPU could significantly outperform its Intel counterpart, but that didn't happen. The Ryzen processor scored higher FPS in six games but lost in three to Intel.

The reason why this happened is because of the higher single-core performance of the Core i3 chip. In fact, Intel took a huge win in Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Price

AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (Image via AMD)
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 (Image via AMD)

The Intel Core i3 12100F is available for $85, and the Ryzen 5 5500 is priced at $84. They cost the same, but the AMD processor takes the edge in performance, whether gaming or productivity.

Which is the best CPU for budget gaming?

Both Intel Core i3 12100F and Ryzen 5 5500 fought tooth and nail for the crown of the best performance for gaming. However, in the end, the AMD CPU took the win and will continue to do so in the future, thanks to the higher core count.

In the long run, the higher number of cores will be more beneficial to gaming than the higher single-core performance of the Intel processor. The Ryzen CPU would be my choice as well.

