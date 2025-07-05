Intel Core i5-14400 vs Core i5-12600K: Which is better for gaming?

The Intel Core i5-14400 and i5-12600K are budget chips from Team Blue targeted at gaming setups. Both have enough compute prowess to handle high-end GPUs such as the RTX 5070 Ti and 5080, making them lucrative options for versatile budget-conscious rigs.

The similarities between the processors are uncanny: they come with 10 cores and 16 threads, are based on the same LGA1700 platform, and can be handled by a decent H610/B660 board.

However, not all is the same: the Core i5-14400 is more power-efficient (65W) and ships with a boxed cooler. The 12600K, on the other hand, comes with an unlocked multiplier and a 125W TDP, making it a more "serious" chip.

We dissected the chips in both theoretical and real-world contexts. Read on to find out which is the better option for mid-range setups.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

The Intel Core i5-14400F and Core i5-12600K are powerful mid-range gaming CPUs

The Intel Core i5-14400 is a powerful budget gaming CPU (Image via Amazon)

Both the Core i5-14400 and 12600K are based on Intel's 10nm process node. Gen-on-gen improvements are nullified by improvements in efficiency and raw horsepower (given the 12600K's higher power draw), placing the chips quite close to each other in terms of pricing.

Let's look at the on-paper specs to get a better idea.

Specs comparison

The 12600K is part of the Alder Lake family, while the 14400 features Raptor Lake Refresh. The two architectures are largely similar, with the same Intel 7 process node and a monolithic design. You get support for DDR4 and DDR5 memory, as well as similar PCIe lane count and motherboard support. However, some boards may need a firmware upgrade to work with the Core i5-14400.

That said, the core count is also the same: 6 P and 4 E-cores. However, the 14400's base frequency is lower than the 12600K to fit the revised power budget. Its E-cores go from 1.8 GHz to 3.5 GHz, while the P-cores operate in the 2.5-4.7 GHz range. The 12600K's E-cores, on the other hand, operate in the 2.8-3.6 GHz range, while the P-cores are in the 3.7-4.9 GHz range. Both processors bundle 9.5 MB of L2 and 20 MB of L3 cache.

The detailed specs of the chips are as follows:

Specification Core i5‑14400 Core i5‑12600K CPU Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh, Intel 7 (10 nm) Alder Lake, Intel 7 (10 nm) Cores / Threads 6 P‑cores + 4 E‑cores = 10 cores / 16 threads Same hybrid config: 10 cores / 16 threads Base Clock P‑core base 2.5 GHz / E-core base 1.8 GHz P‑core base 3.7 GHz / E‑core base 2.8 GHz Max Turbo Clock (P‑core) Up to 4.7 GHz Up to 4.9 GHz L3 Cache 20 MB 20 MB Memory Support DDR4‑3200 & DDR5‑4800 DDR4‑3200 & DDR5‑4800 PCIe Support PCIe Gen 5 lanes PCIe Gen 5 & Gen 4 support TDP / Power Draw 65 W TDP 125 W base, 150 W turbo Unlocked for OC Locked (non-K) Unlocked multiplier—supports overclocking Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730 Intel UHD Graphics 770 Socket & Platform LGA 1700; works on 600/700 series boards LGA 1700; requires Z690+ boards

The Core i5-14400's 'F' variant with no iGPU costs $130, and the full chip is priced at $176. The 12600KF costs $129, while the 'K' variant is selling at $150.

Performance comparison

The Core i5-12600K has been handsomely discounted lately (Image via B&H)

The performances of the two chips are a mixed bag, and you'll have to pull the trigger based on what you're looking for. For starters, let's look at the Cinebench R23 scores:

Intel Core i5-14400 Intel Core i5-12600K Cinebench R23 single-core 1773 1918 Cinebench R23 multi-core 16074 17660

In R23, which is largely a CPU-based rendering test, the 12600K maintains a 9% lead in the single-core test. The multi-core benchmark also favors the Alder Lake processor by 7%. This makes the older Core i5 a better option for productivity workloads: image processing, file handling, and code compile times should be faster on the 12600K.

However, synthetic benchmarks aren't a perfect proxy, and for workloads limited by factors other than just the CPU (such as CUDA, file compression, etc.), the difference will be dictated by the entire system.

As a rule of thumb, with more budget hardware, expect the 12600K to have a tiny effect. The more capable your auxiliary components are, the more the Alder Lake chip will shine.

Gaming benchmarks are a completely different ballgame, however. Performance gains vary widely depending on the specific engine, the resolution, and the graphics card you're using. Again, with high-end GPUs such as the RTX 5070 Ti and above, the 12600K will result in higher framerate gains.

Here are some framerate gains recorded with the RTX 4090. The results are sourced from the YouTube channel Hardware for Gamers.

Intel Core i5-14400 Intel Core i5-12600K AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Far Cry 6 (1080p) 121 FPS 125 FPS (+4%) 115 FPS (-5%) 110 FPS (-9%) Far Cry 6 (1440p) 113 FPS 134 FPS (+19%) 125 FPS (+11%) 100 FPS (-12%) Alan Wake 2 (1080p) 109 FPS 127 FPS (+11%) 115 FPS (+2%) 105 FPS (-6%) Alan Wake 2 (1440p) 77 FPS 79 FPS (+3%) 76 FPS (-1%) 74 FPS (-4%) Hogwarts Legacy (1080p) 112 FPS 127 FPS (+13%) 115 FPS (+3%) 105 FPS (-6%) Hogwarts Legacy (1440p) 106 FPS 109 FPS (+3%) 104 FPS (-2%) 100 FPS (-6%) Fortnite (1080p) 92 FPS 95 FPS (+3%) 93 FPS (+1%) 87 FPS (-5%) Fortnite (1440p) 74 FPS 74 FPS (+0%) 74 FPS (+0%) 71 FPS (-4%) Mountain & Blade II Bannerlord (1080p) 174 FPS 172 FPS (-1%) 166 FPS (-5%) 163 FPS (-6%) Mountain & Blade II Bannerlord (1440p) 171 FPS 171 FPS (+0%) 166 FPS (-3%) 163 FPS (-5%) Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p) 103 FPS 106 FPS (+3%) 103 FPS (+0%) 97 FPS (-6%) Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p) 81 FPS 80 FPS (-1%) 80 FPS (-1%) 78 FPS (-4%)

As evident, Far Cry 6's Dunia engine requires demanding CPU-based computations, which favors the 12600K significantly at a higher resolution. This is backed by the 14400 system's bottlenecked framerate at 1440p (113 FPS vs. the 12600K's 134 FPS).

GPU-heavy games like Alan Wake 2 and Hogwarts Legacy again shine with the more capable CPU, as it opens up more processing capability for the 4090.

In all other titles, however, performance is similar. The RTX 4090 is a bigger bottleneck than the Core i5 you're using, which nullifies the differences in the chips. In CPU-bound titles such as Mountain & Blade II, we even note the 12600K is at a disadvantage (172 vs. 174 FPS with the 14400).

Overall, the final decision lies based on your budget: are you comfortable buying a costly Z690 board? Do you have an RTX 5080 or better GPU? Will you play more GPU-bound or CPU-bound games? If your answer to at least two of these questions is yes, buy the i5-12600K. The Core i5-14400 is the recommendation for everyone else.

