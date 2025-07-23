Intel Core i5-14400F vs AMD Ryzen 5 7500F: Which is better for gaming? 

The Intel Core i5-14400F and the AMD Ryzen 5 7500F remain top choices among budget gamers despite being a generation old. Their prices have been slashed significantly lately, with both chips hovering around the $130-150 brand-new. Moreover, the processors' single-core performance remains competitive against the latest releases, earning them a recommendation for those looking to minimize the cost of ownership.

However, should you buy Intel or AMD? There are pros and cons to both. Let's dissect the chips and try to answer the question.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Both the Intel Core i5-14400F and the Ryzen 5 7500F are capable entry-level gaming CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 5 7500F is a capable gaming chip for mid-range systems (Image via Amazon)

The Intel Core i5-14400F and Ryzen 5 7500F are based on wildly different architectures from the chip-making moguls. An apples-to-apples comparison won't paint much of an idea of what to expect from either processor. Regardless, let's have a look at the specs sheets to get an idea of what to expect.

Specs comparison

For starters, the Core i5-14400F is based on the monolithic Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, while AMD has used the chiplet-based Zen 4 technology for the 7500F. This has several implications for efficiency and operating clock speeds, often indicating more thermal headroom and overclocking headroom in Team Red's offerings.

The Core i5 bundles 10 cores under its hood, six of them being high-performance 'P' rated, and the remainder 'E' cores. This results in a total of 16 threads. The 7500F, on the other hand, is a traditional six-core, 12-threaded chip, similar to the higher-end Ryzen 5 7600 and 7600X.

Both are rated at 65W. However, they can draw thrice that under full load. Although these chips won't max out the LGA sockets' ratings, you'd want to invest in a high-quality power supply to keep the components safe.

Here's a detailed side-by-side analysis of the on-paper specs of the two processors:

Spec Intel Core i5-14400F AMD Ryzen 5 7500F Architecture Raptor Lake (13th Gen) Zen 4 (Ryzen 7000 series) Cores / Threads 10 (6P + 4E) / 16 threads 6 cores / 12 threads Base Clock 2.5 GHz (P-core) 3.7 GHz Boost Clock Up to 4.7 GHz Up to 5.0 GHz L3 Cache 20 MB 32 MB TDP (Base / Max) 65W / ~148W 65W / ~88W Socket LGA 1700 AM5 Memory Support DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 DDR5-5200 only PCIe Version PCIe 5.0 (GPU) + PCIe 4.0 (SSD lanes) PCIe 5.0 for GPU + SSD Integrated GPU None (F-series lacks iGPU) None (7500F is GPU-less) Platform Longevity DDR4 support = cheaper builds AM5 = longer upgrade path Gaming Performance (1080p) Slightly lower in high FPS titles Slightly better due to higher IPC Thermals Runs hotter under load More efficient under load Cooler Included Yes (Intel Laminar RM1) Yes (Wraith Stealth) Overclocking Support No (locked multiplier) No (non-X series)

The Core i5-14400F remains the cheaper chip, currently selling for $129.99 on Newegg. Prices have dropped to as low as $95 before, so keep checking for a good deal. The 7500F, on the other hand, still sells for $149 despite being a generation old.

Performance comparison

The Core i5-14400F brings better pricing and single-core performance to the table (Image via Mtech)

Gaming performance is paramount while choosing a chip in the entry level. While your GPU is a bigger delimiter of performance, especially on systems with more modest hardware, differences in the CPU can be significant when you have a capable graphics card installed.

Below is a look at the framerate numbers achieved by either chip. The data is sourced from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

Intel Core i5-14400F Ryzen 5 7500F Starfield 99 FPS 91 FPS Forza Horizon 5 234 FPS 236 FPS Counter-Strike 2 367 FPS 434 FPS God of War: Ragnarok 232 FPS 223 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 96 FPS 93 FPS Ghost of Tsushima 149 FPS 154 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 137 FPS 142 FPS Horizon Forbidden West 150 FPS 149 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 61 FPS 63 FPS The Witcher 3 82 FPS 77 FPS

The Ryzen 5 7500F comes out as the faster chip, securing a lead in six of the 10 games tested. However, in more graphics-heavy titles such as Starfield, the 14400F takes a healthy 8.8% lead. In God of War: Ragnarok and The Witcher 3, the Intel chip leads. However, in several games, performance on the two processors is identical, suggesting a potential GPU bottleneck.

Overall, the Core i5-14400F and Ryzen 5 7500F strike a quirky nerve. They're priced the same and come with similar performance. That said, we recommend buying the 7500F, given the platform supports upgradability throughout 2027. Intel's LGA1700 is already dead, and with DDR4 prices on the rise, it doesn't make for a good recommendation anymore.

