Intel Core Ultra 5 225 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is better for gaming? 

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X are selling at superb prices lately, making them lucrative options for budget gaming rigs. Both chips have enough computational prowess to handle some of the highest-end GPUs, such as the AMD RX 9070 XT and the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti. Moreover, being last-gen chips, their prices have been slashed alongside motherboards and DDR5 memory.
That said, should you opt for Intel or AMD? There are a few things to consider with both options, which makes the decision a bit complicated. Let's dissect the chips and try to answer the question.
Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.
The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and Ryzen 5 7600X are capable budget gaming CPUs
The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X have very different hardware. Although a direct comparison doesn't tell much about their performance, let's look at the specs sheets to get an idea of what to expect.
Specs comparison
The Core Ultra 5 225 is based on Intel's Arrow Lake architecture, which ships with a completely redesigned approach, featuring separate tiles for different functions. You get Intel's 3nm process node with 10 cores based on a 6P+4E configuration, similar to previous generations but with significant architectural improvements.
The chip clocks up to 4.6 GHz, which is respectable for an Intel processor. Moreover, it supports DDR5 memory exclusively, alongside PCIe Gen 5 GPUs and Gen 4 SSDs. The new architecture also brings enhanced AI capabilities and improved power efficiency.
The 7600X, on the other hand, is based on AMD's chiplet-based Zen 4 technology. Team Red uses a more efficient 5 nm process node, which keeps the chip's physical footprint limited. As a result, the processor clocks much faster, with a base speed of 4.7 GHz (which is higher than what the Intel offering can attain at base).
Under peak load, the Ryzen processor hits 5.45 GHz, making it notably faster in peak boost scenarios. It also bundles more cache than the Intel chip: 32 MB vs 20 MB. However, it doesn't ship with a stock cooler and is rated at 105W, demanding higher-end power supplies and a better cooling solution.
Here are the specs of the chips, side-by-side:
Both chips are selling at a similar price these days. You can buy the Intel Core Ultra 5 225 in the $190–210 range, with Amazon listing it at $199.99. The Ryzen 5 7600X, originally priced around $299 MSRP, is now on sale for $170.49 at Amazon.
Read more: 5 best GPUs to pair with Intel Core i5 14400 and i5 14400F
Performance comparison
Although FPS numbers in games largely depend on the GPU, performance does vary significantly based on gaming chips. Given that the Core Ultra 5 225 and Ryzen 5 7600X share little underlying architecture, studying FPS metrics across titles becomes more important when comparing the two.
Here's a look at the framerates achieved by the two chips. We sourced this data from the YouTube channel GECID Benchmarks.
In competitive esports titles like Counter-Strike 2, the 7600X is 20% faster. The AMD chip achieves 487 FPS, compared to 404 FPS with the Intel processor. Similarly, in more GPU-heavy AAA games like Assassin's Creed: Shadows, the 7600X maintains a solid 11% lead. This is indicative of the extra headroom that you get to enjoy with the Team Red offering.
The Core Ultra 5 225 manages to edge ahead in only two scenarios: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 by a marginal 2 FPS, and Total War Saga: Troy by 10 FPS. However, these wins are largely overshadowed by the 7600X's dominance.
Read more: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 7 7700X
Final thoughts
Overall, the Ryzen 5 7600X is the better choice in 2025, as it delivers superior gaming performance, has proven stability, and offers better value for money despite requiring a separate cooler. The Core Ultra 5 225, despite bringing architectural improvements and dedicated AI hardware, costs $20 more. Moreover, the chip is slower than the 7600X.