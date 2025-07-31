Intel Core Ultra 5 225 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is better for gaming? 

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X are selling at superb prices lately, making them lucrative options for budget gaming rigs. Both chips have enough computational prowess to handle some of the highest-end GPUs, such as the AMD RX 9070 XT and the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti. Moreover, being last-gen chips, their prices have been slashed alongside motherboards and DDR5 memory.

Ad

That said, should you opt for Intel or AMD? There are a few things to consider with both options, which makes the decision a bit complicated. Let's dissect the chips and try to answer the question.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and Ryzen 5 7600X are capable budget gaming CPUs

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225H is a capable $200 gaming CPU (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X have very different hardware. Although a direct comparison doesn't tell much about their performance, let's look at the specs sheets to get an idea of what to expect.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The Core Ultra 5 225 is based on Intel's Arrow Lake architecture, which ships with a completely redesigned approach, featuring separate tiles for different functions. You get Intel's 3nm process node with 10 cores based on a 6P+4E configuration, similar to previous generations but with significant architectural improvements.

The chip clocks up to 4.6 GHz, which is respectable for an Intel processor. Moreover, it supports DDR5 memory exclusively, alongside PCIe Gen 5 GPUs and Gen 4 SSDs. The new architecture also brings enhanced AI capabilities and improved power efficiency.

Ad

The 7600X, on the other hand, is based on AMD's chiplet-based Zen 4 technology. Team Red uses a more efficient 5 nm process node, which keeps the chip's physical footprint limited. As a result, the processor clocks much faster, with a base speed of 4.7 GHz (which is higher than what the Intel offering can attain at base).

Under peak load, the Ryzen processor hits 5.45 GHz, making it notably faster in peak boost scenarios. It also bundles more cache than the Intel chip: 32 MB vs 20 MB. However, it doesn't ship with a stock cooler and is rated at 105W, demanding higher-end power supplies and a better cooling solution.

Ad

Here are the specs of the chips, side-by-side:

Spec Intel Core Ultra 5 225 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Arrow Lake (Intel 3 process) Zen 4 (TSMC 5 nm) Cores / Threads 10 (6P + 4E) / 16 threads 6 cores / 12 threads Base Clock P‑cores: 3.3 GHz / E‑cores: 2.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Max Boost Clock Up to 4.6 GHz Up to 5.3 GHz (often hits ~5.45 GHz in gaming) L2 Cache 14 MB 6 MB L3 Cache 20 MB Smart Cache 32 MB TDP (Base / Max) 65 W / 159 W 105 W Socket LGA 1851 (DDR5-only) AM5 (DDR5-only) Memory Support DDR5-5600+ DDR5-5200+ PCIe Support PCIe 5.0 (GPU) + PCIe 4.0 (SSD) PCIe 5.0 for both GPU + SSD lanes Integrated GPU Intel Arc Graphics 2-core RDNA 2 iGPU Overclocking Locked (no multiplier unlock) Unlocked; minimal headroom beyond boost Gaming IPC/Performance Strong mid‑range performance; more threads help in multitasking Excellent 1080/1440p gaming; high single‑thread boost Power Efficiency Improved efficiency over previous gen (~159 W turbo) More efficient (~105 W TDP) Cooler Included Compatible stock cooler included None — must buy sa eparate cooler

Ad

Both chips are selling at a similar price these days. You can buy the Intel Core Ultra 5 225 in the $190–210 range, with Amazon listing it at $199.99. The Ryzen 5 7600X, originally priced around $299 MSRP, is now on sale for $170.49 at Amazon.

Read more: 5 best GPUs to pair with Intel Core i5 14400 and i5 14400F

Performance comparison

The Ryzen 5 7600X continues to be a favorite among budget gamers, given its affordable price tag (Image via AMD)

Although FPS numbers in games largely depend on the GPU, performance does vary significantly based on gaming chips. Given that the Core Ultra 5 225 and Ryzen 5 7600X share little underlying architecture, studying FPS metrics across titles becomes more important when comparing the two.

Ad

Here's a look at the framerates achieved by the two chips. We sourced this data from the YouTube channel GECID Benchmarks.



Intel Core Ultra 5 225 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Assassin's Creed: Shadows 87 FPS 97 FPS Baldur's Gate 3 73 FPS 78 FPS Counter-Strike 2 404 FPS 487 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 93 FPS 94 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 152 FPS 156 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 59 FPS 57 FPS Total War Saga: Troy 83 FPS 73 FPS

Ad

In competitive esports titles like Counter-Strike 2, the 7600X is 20% faster. The AMD chip achieves 487 FPS, compared to 404 FPS with the Intel processor. Similarly, in more GPU-heavy AAA games like Assassin's Creed: Shadows, the 7600X maintains a solid 11% lead. This is indicative of the extra headroom that you get to enjoy with the Team Red offering.

The Core Ultra 5 225 manages to edge ahead in only two scenarios: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 by a marginal 2 FPS, and Total War Saga: Troy by 10 FPS. However, these wins are largely overshadowed by the 7600X's dominance.

Ad

Read more: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 7 7700X

Final thoughts

Overall, the Ryzen 5 7600X is the better choice in 2025, as it delivers superior gaming performance, has proven stability, and offers better value for money despite requiring a separate cooler. The Core Ultra 5 225, despite bringing architectural improvements and dedicated AI hardware, costs $20 more. Moreover, the chip is slower than the 7600X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More