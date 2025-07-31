  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Intel Core Ultra 5 225 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is better for gaming? 

Intel Core Ultra 5 225 vs AMD Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is better for gaming? 

By Arka Mukherjee
Published Jul 31, 2025 18:20 GMT
The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X are top choices among entry-level gamers (Image via eBay and Amazon)
The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X are top choices among entry-level gamers (Image via Intel and AMD)

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X are selling at superb prices lately, making them lucrative options for budget gaming rigs. Both chips have enough computational prowess to handle some of the highest-end GPUs, such as the AMD RX 9070 XT and the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti. Moreover, being last-gen chips, their prices have been slashed alongside motherboards and DDR5 memory.

Ad

That said, should you opt for Intel or AMD? There are a few things to consider with both options, which makes the decision a bit complicated. Let's dissect the chips and try to answer the question.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and Ryzen 5 7600X are capable budget gaming CPUs

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225H is a capable $200 gaming CPU (Image via Intel)
The Intel Core Ultra 5 225H is a capable $200 gaming CPU (Image via Intel)

The Intel Core Ultra 5 225 and the Ryzen 5 7600X have very different hardware. Although a direct comparison doesn't tell much about their performance, let's look at the specs sheets to get an idea of what to expect.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Specs comparison

The Core Ultra 5 225 is based on Intel's Arrow Lake architecture, which ships with a completely redesigned approach, featuring separate tiles for different functions. You get Intel's 3nm process node with 10 cores based on a 6P+4E configuration, similar to previous generations but with significant architectural improvements.

The chip clocks up to 4.6 GHz, which is respectable for an Intel processor. Moreover, it supports DDR5 memory exclusively, alongside PCIe Gen 5 GPUs and Gen 4 SSDs. The new architecture also brings enhanced AI capabilities and improved power efficiency.

Ad

The 7600X, on the other hand, is based on AMD's chiplet-based Zen 4 technology. Team Red uses a more efficient 5 nm process node, which keeps the chip's physical footprint limited. As a result, the processor clocks much faster, with a base speed of 4.7 GHz (which is higher than what the Intel offering can attain at base).

Under peak load, the Ryzen processor hits 5.45 GHz, making it notably faster in peak boost scenarios. It also bundles more cache than the Intel chip: 32 MB vs 20 MB. However, it doesn't ship with a stock cooler and is rated at 105W, demanding higher-end power supplies and a better cooling solution.

Ad

Here are the specs of the chips, side-by-side:

SpecIntel Core Ultra 5 225AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
ArchitectureArrow Lake (Intel 3 process)Zen 4 (TSMC 5 nm)
Cores / Threads10 (6P + 4E) / 16 threads6 cores / 12 threads
Base ClockP‑cores: 3.3 GHz / E‑cores: 2.5 GHz4.7 GHz
Max Boost ClockUp to 4.6 GHzUp to 5.3 GHz (often hits ~5.45 GHz in gaming)
L2 Cache14 MB6 MB
L3 Cache20 MB Smart Cache32 MB
TDP (Base / Max)65 W / 159 W105 W
SocketLGA 1851 (DDR5-only)AM5 (DDR5-only)
Memory SupportDDR5-5600+DDR5-5200+
PCIe SupportPCIe 5.0 (GPU) + PCIe 4.0 (SSD)PCIe 5.0 for both GPU + SSD lanes
Integrated GPUIntel Arc Graphics2-core RDNA 2 iGPU
OverclockingLocked (no multiplier unlock)Unlocked; minimal headroom beyond boost
Gaming IPC/PerformanceStrong mid‑range performance; more threads help in multitaskingExcellent 1080/1440p gaming; high single‑thread boost
Power EfficiencyImproved efficiency over previous gen (~159 W turbo)More efficient (~105 W TDP)
Cooler IncludedCompatible stock cooler includedNone — must buy sa eparate cooler
Ad

Both chips are selling at a similar price these days. You can buy the Intel Core Ultra 5 225 in the $190–210 range, with Amazon listing it at $199.99. The Ryzen 5 7600X, originally priced around $299 MSRP, is now on sale for $170.49 at Amazon.

Read more: 5 best GPUs to pair with Intel Core i5 14400 and i5 14400F

Performance comparison

The Ryzen 5 7600X continues to be a favorite among budget gamers, given its affordable price tag (Image via AMD)
The Ryzen 5 7600X continues to be a favorite among budget gamers, given its affordable price tag (Image via AMD)

Although FPS numbers in games largely depend on the GPU, performance does vary significantly based on gaming chips. Given that the Core Ultra 5 225 and Ryzen 5 7600X share little underlying architecture, studying FPS metrics across titles becomes more important when comparing the two.

Ad

Here's a look at the framerates achieved by the two chips. We sourced this data from the YouTube channel GECID Benchmarks.


Intel Core Ultra 5 225AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Assassin's Creed: Shadows87 FPS97 FPS
Baldur's Gate 373 FPS78 FPS
Counter-Strike 2404 FPS487 FPS
Cyberpunk 207793 FPS94 FPS
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2152 FPS156 FPS
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 259 FPS57 FPS
Total War Saga: Troy83 FPS73 FPS
Ad

In competitive esports titles like Counter-Strike 2, the 7600X is 20% faster. The AMD chip achieves 487 FPS, compared to 404 FPS with the Intel processor. Similarly, in more GPU-heavy AAA games like Assassin's Creed: Shadows, the 7600X maintains a solid 11% lead. This is indicative of the extra headroom that you get to enjoy with the Team Red offering.

The Core Ultra 5 225 manages to edge ahead in only two scenarios: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 by a marginal 2 FPS, and Total War Saga: Troy by 10 FPS. However, these wins are largely overshadowed by the 7600X's dominance.

Ad

Read more: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X vs Ryzen 7 7700X

Final thoughts

Overall, the Ryzen 5 7600X is the better choice in 2025, as it delivers superior gaming performance, has proven stability, and offers better value for money despite requiring a separate cooler. The Core Ultra 5 225, despite bringing architectural improvements and dedicated AI hardware, costs $20 more. Moreover, the chip is slower than the 7600X.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Twitter icon

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications