  • home icon
  • Gaming Tech
  • Intel Core Ultra 5 245K vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which mid-range gaming CPU is better?

Intel Core Ultra 5 245K vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which mid-range gaming CPU is better?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Aug 29, 2025 03:48 GMT
The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K and Ryzen 5 7600X are powerful mid-range gaming CPUs (Image via Amazon)
The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K and Ryzen 5 7600X are powerful mid-range gaming CPUs (Image via Amazon)

The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K and the Ryzen 5 7600X are interesting mid-range gaming chips given current pricing trends. Both processors have been discounted to the sub-$300 range, making them ideal for pairing with GPUs like the RTX 5070 and RX 9070 XT. While the Ryzen 5 7600X has been replaced by the newer Zen 5-based 9600X, the chip is still being readily stocked, giving Intel an even steeper competition.

Ad

However, should you buy the latest Intel chip or the last-gen AMD alternative? Given Team Red has been aggressive in the gaming market, with Intel constantly losing market share, this can be a difficult choice. Let's look at the specs and performance details to decide.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K and Ryzen 5 7600X target the $300 gaming CPU market

The Ryzen 5 7600X is a mid-range gaming CPU from the last generation (Image via Amazon)
The Ryzen 5 7600X is a mid-range gaming CPU from the last generation (Image via Amazon)

The Intel and AMD chips are based on wildly different architectures. A specs comparison won't tell us how the gaming performance compares. Regardless, let's look at the specs details to get an idea of what to expect.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Specs comparison

In terms of on-paper details, the two chips have different merits. With its hybrid design, the Core Ultra 5 245K brings strong multi-core capabilities. You get 14 cores in total, separated in a 6P+8E format. The maximum boost speed is 5.2 GHz for the performance-rated 'P' cores, with the efficient 'E' cores maxing out at 4.6 GHz. Cache counts have been updated this generation, with the chip drawing up to 159W under full load.

Ad

The Ultra 5 245K is also an overclocking-ready processor, which means you'll have to invest in a high-end cooler to tame it. The chip's premium also mandates a Z890 board, which adds to the total price of your build.

The Ryzen 5 7600X echoes the standards of the 245K in several ways. While it's got six cores only, that's the same as the P core count on the Intel chip. Moreover, you get a lower 105W TDP, a more mature AM5 platform that comes with versatile motherboard and cooler support now that it has existed for a couple of years, and

Ad

SpecificationIntel Core Ultra 5 245KAMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Architecture / ProcessArrow Lake (Performance-cores + Efficiency-cores)Zen 4 monolithic design
Core / Thread Count14 cores (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores), 14 threads6 cores, 12 threads
Clock SpeedsP-cores: base 4.2 GHz, boost up to 5.2 GHz; E-cores: base 3.6 GHz, boost 4.6 GHzBase 4.7 GHz, boost up to 5.3 GHz
CacheL2 total: 26 MB (P-core 3 MB each, E-core cluster 4 MB), L3: 24 MBL2: 6 MB (1 MB per core), L3: 32 MB
TDP / Power125 W base, up to 159 W turbo105 W TDP
PCIe SupportPCIe 4.0 / 5.0 lanes—flexible config (e.g., x16 + 2×4)PCIe 5.0 support
Integrated GraphicsIntel Graphics (Arc-derived)Dual-core RDNA 2 iGPU
Platform / SocketLGA 1851, DDR5 supportedAM5, supports DDR5, PCIe 5.0; good future upgrade path
Price (MSRP)$267 (4 store average)$181 (3 store average)
Ad

The Intel Core Ultra 5 245K is the costlier processor, with average prices inching close to $270. The 7600X, being a last-gen offering, is significantly easier on the pocket, with prices below $200 at most retailers.

Read more: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X review: The new mid-range king?

Performance comparison

The Core Ultra 5 245K disappoints in gaming performance (Image via Amazon)
The Core Ultra 5 245K disappoints in gaming performance (Image via Amazon)

Gaming performance details are crucial when it comes to choosing chips for budget rigs. Here are some FPS comparison benchmarks for the two CPUs. We have sourced this data from the YouTube channel Hardware Test.

Ad
Intel Core Ultra 5 245KAMD Ryzen 5 7600X
Hogwarts Legacy121 FPS121 FPS
Homeworld 384 FPS92 FPS
Starfield117 FPS105 FPS
A Plague Tale: Requiem125 FPS160 FPS
Hitman 3239 FPS244 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077134 FPS155 FPS
Ad

On average, the Ryzen 5 7600X shows 7.5% better framerates than the Core Ultra 5 245K. The biggest gains are seen in more CPU-heavy games like A Plague Tale Requiem (+28%), Cyberpunk 2077 (+15.7%), and Homeworld 3 (+9.5%). Surprisingly, the AMD chip trails by 10.3% in Starfield, a game specifically fine-tuned to run well on the 7600X.

While the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K is a promising chip with on-device AI features, overclocking support, and a high-end design, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X edges it out. You can get 95% of all features Intel supports at a much lower price and, most importantly, better gaming performance. This makes the 7600X the better option for mid-range gaming in 2025.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications