Intel Core Ultra 7 265K vs AMD Ryzen 7 9700X: Which is better for gaming?

The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and AMD Ryzen 7 9700X are high-end gaming CPUs launched to target the mid-premium segment. Both are freshly launched and come with the latest feature sets, such as fast L3 cache, native AI capabilities, and significant improvements to IPC counts that help in gaming prowess.
Should you buy Intel or AMD this generation? Let's look at their on-paper specs and gaming performance processor to answer this question.
The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and AMD Ryzen 7 9700X are capable mid-premium gaming CPUs
Intel and AMD, despite being x86 processors, share little in common in terms of underlying hardware. While Team Blue focuses on high core counts and AI acceleration in a single package with the new Intel 20A process node (2nm-class RibbonFET + PowerVia), AMD sticks to the tried-and-tested monolithic chiplet-based design.
Based on the TSMC N4 design, Zen 5 bundles no hybrid design, enabling better efficiency. This directly results in much better per-core performance, which theoretically should allow better general productivity and gaming.
Specs comparison
The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K and AMD Ryzen 7 9700X both ship with significant improvements over their last-gen counterparts. With the new hybrid "Arrow Lake-S" architecture, Intel makes its processors even faster and more refined than the Raptor Lake Refresh offerings. You get 20 cores (8 Performance + 12 Efficient) and 20 threads. The chip can hit a max turbo of 5.5 GHz (P-core ~ 5.4 GHz, E-core 4.6 GHz).
While the 9700X maintains the monolithic design introduced with the original Ryzen chips in 2017, the new processor bundles significant single-core improvements in a single CCX, making it a fierce eight-core chip for everyday productivity.
Here's a look at the specs of the two processors, side-by-side:
Both the Core Ultra 7 265K and the Ryzen 7 9700X have been sufficiently discounted from their launch MSRPs. The Team Blue chip dropped to just $259 on Amazon Prime Day, and consistently retails for $260-$290 on Newegg/B&H. The 9700X, on the other hand, is currently selling for $290 on Amazon and Newegg. Other outlets offer the processor in the $305-$330 range.
Read more: 5 best PC builds for Ryzen 7 9700X
Performance comparison
Gaming isn't the perfect proxy for different CPUs. However, looking at the gaming FPS achieved by the 265K and 9700X is important if you're building a system specifically to handle the latest video games.
Here are the framerate numbers logged by either chip when paired with an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. We sourced this data from the YouTube channel Mark PC.
The Intel Core Ultra 7 265K is the faster processor among the two, beating the 9700X by 7.9%. However, other than Cyberpunk 2077 (+16.9%), gains with the Intel chip are pretty thin: +4.1% in Horizon Zero Dawn, +5.5% in God of War, +5.8% in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and +6.7% in Watch Dogs Legion.
Read more: 5 best Intel CPUs to buy in 2025, ranked
Verdict
The Intel chip shows strong gains in CPU-demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077. Given they're priced similarly, we recommend opting for the Core Ultra 7 265K in 2025. The new Intel platform will allow upgrades for a few years to come, while also offering better scaling when you pair it with more powerful graphics hardware.