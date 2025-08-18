  • home icon
Intel Core Ultra 9 285K vs AMD Ryzen 9 9900X: Which is best for gaming?

By Arka Mukherjee
Published Aug 18, 2025 09:12 GMT
The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and Ryzen 9 9900X are some of the highest-end chips (Image via Amazon)
The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and Ryzen 9 9900X are high-end gaming CPUs launched to target the enthusiast class. They are some of the fastest chips you can buy, meaning you can pair them with any high-end GPU and not face bottlenecks. However, the processors are pretty costly, with both chips costing over $500.

While the 9900X isn't the fastest AMD CPU, it's good enough for most gamers. This raises the question: Should you buy AMD's 12-core chip or Intel's flagship CPU? Let's look at the specs and gaming performance to decide.

Then Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X are some of the highest-end CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is a high-end enthusiast-grade CPU (Image via AMD)
The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X and Core Ultra 9 285K are based on wildly different architectures. In fact, examining the specs doesn't reveal much about what you can expect from video games. Regardless, let's review the on-paper details before delving into gaming performance.

Specs comparison

The Core Ultra 9 285K is the fastest gaming CPU from Team Blue. Part of the Arrow Lake family, it is based on the refined monolithic hybrid architecture with 24 cores and the same number of threads. Hyperthreading has been fully turned off this generation.

The chip is insanely power-hungry, however, drawing up to 250W under full load. The bundled iGPU has been upgraded to a 4-core Arc-based chip. Moreover, the LGA-1851 platform offers more upgradability than AM5, which is already a couple of years old.

The Ryzen 9 9900X, on the other hand, is more sane in terms of specs. You get a 12-core, 24-threaded CPU with a maximum boost speed of 5.6 GHz. The chip packs more cache: 64 MB vs. 40 MB on the 285K. It is also more power efficient, drawing 120W under full load. However, the processor has a tendency to overshoot that number and use up to 170W (maximizing the AM5 socket's power delivery capabilities).

Here's a side-by-side look at the specs of the two chips:

SpecificationIntel Core Ultra 9 285KAMD Ryzen 9 9900X
Architecture / ProcessArrow Lake-S (TSMC N3B, 3 nm), hybrid P-/E-core + NPU, iGPUZen 5 (“Granite Ridge”, 4 nm, TSMC)
Cores / Threads24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores), 24 threads12 cores / 24 threads (SMT enabled)
Clock SpeedsP-core base 3.7 GHz, boost up to 5.7 GHz; E-core up to 4.6 GHzBase around 4.4 GHz, boost up to ~5.6 GHz
CacheL3: 36 MB Smart Cache; L2: total ~40 MBL3 cache: 64 MB
TDP / PowerBase power: 125 W; Max Turbo Power: 250 WTDP: 120 W
Socket / PlatformLGA-1851; supports DDR5-6400, PCIe 5.0, integrated NPU and iGPU supportAM5 socket; supports DDR5-5600, PCIe 5.0, integrated Radeon Graphics
AI & iGPU Features4-core Arc iGPU, 13 TOPS NPU, DL Boost, AI frameworks supportIntegrated Radeon Graphics
Launch PriceApprox. USD 589–599MSRP around USD 499
The Core Ultra 9 285K is the costlier CPU, coming in at $589-599 brand new. The 9900X, on the other hand, was launched at $499, and consistently dips below that number.

Performance comparison

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is the highest-end offering from Team Blue (Image via Syntech)
The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is the highest-end offering from Team Blue (Image via Syntech)

Gaming performance does vary significantly based on the chip you choose. This is specifically true for chips like the 9900X and 285K, which are priced hundreds of dollars apart.

We have taken the framerate figures from the YouTube channel Mark PC. The testing was done with an RTX 3090 Ti at 4K.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD Ryzen 9 9900XIntel Core Ultra 9 285KIntel Core Ultra 7 265K
God of War 121 FPS123 FPS125 FPS129 FPS
Cyberpunk 2077 94 FPS68 FPS92 FPS77 FPS
Assassin's Creed Valhalla137 FPS114 FPS125 FPS117 FPS
Watch Dogs Legion127 FPS102 FPS123 FPS113 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2 141 FPS126 FPS127 FPS118 FPS
Horizon Zero Dawn 140 FPS124 FPS129 FPS118 FPS
The 9900X, on average, scores 109.5 FPS in the games above. The 285K, on the other hand, is a bit faster at 120.2 FPS. That gives a 12% lead for the 285K. Intel consistently wins in all the games, with the largest difference being in Red Dead Redemption 2, where it commands a 35.3% lead.

However, given the significantly lower price of the 9900X, it wins in the performance-per-dollar aspect (0.292 vs 0.204 FPS).

The Ryzen 9 9900X is the better buy in 2025, given it balances performance with lower pricing. $600 may be too much for some on a gaming CPU, and while $499 is still expensive, it opens up ~$200 to be spent on a faster GPU.

About the author
Arka Mukherjee

Arka Mukherjee

Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.

While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Edited by Arka Mukherjee
