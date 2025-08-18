The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and Ryzen 9 9900X are high-end gaming CPUs launched to target the enthusiast class. They are some of the fastest chips you can buy, meaning you can pair them with any high-end GPU and not face bottlenecks. However, the processors are pretty costly, with both chips costing over $500.

Ad

While the 9900X isn't the fastest AMD CPU, it's good enough for most gamers. This raises the question: Should you buy AMD's 12-core chip or Intel's flagship CPU? Let's look at the specs and gaming performance to decide.

Then Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X are some of the highest-end CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is a high-end enthusiast-grade CPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X and Core Ultra 9 285K are based on wildly different architectures. In fact, examining the specs doesn't reveal much about what you can expect from video games. Regardless, let's review the on-paper details before delving into gaming performance.

Ad

Trending

Specs comparison

The Core Ultra 9 285K is the fastest gaming CPU from Team Blue. Part of the Arrow Lake family, it is based on the refined monolithic hybrid architecture with 24 cores and the same number of threads. Hyperthreading has been fully turned off this generation.

The chip is insanely power-hungry, however, drawing up to 250W under full load. The bundled iGPU has been upgraded to a 4-core Arc-based chip. Moreover, the LGA-1851 platform offers more upgradability than AM5, which is already a couple of years old.

Ad

The Ryzen 9 9900X, on the other hand, is more sane in terms of specs. You get a 12-core, 24-threaded CPU with a maximum boost speed of 5.6 GHz. The chip packs more cache: 64 MB vs. 40 MB on the 285K. It is also more power efficient, drawing 120W under full load. However, the processor has a tendency to overshoot that number and use up to 170W (maximizing the AM5 socket's power delivery capabilities).

Ad

Here's a side-by-side look at the specs of the two chips:

Specification Intel Core Ultra 9 285K AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Architecture / Process Arrow Lake-S (TSMC N3B, 3 nm), hybrid P-/E-core + NPU, iGPU Zen 5 (“Granite Ridge”, 4 nm, TSMC) Cores / Threads 24 cores (8 P-cores + 16 E-cores), 24 threads 12 cores / 24 threads (SMT enabled) Clock Speeds P-core base 3.7 GHz, boost up to 5.7 GHz; E-core up to 4.6 GHz Base around 4.4 GHz, boost up to ~5.6 GHz Cache L3: 36 MB Smart Cache; L2: total ~40 MB L3 cache: 64 MB TDP / Power Base power: 125 W; Max Turbo Power: 250 W TDP: 120 W Socket / Platform LGA-1851; supports DDR5-6400, PCIe 5.0, integrated NPU and iGPU support AM5 socket; supports DDR5-5600, PCIe 5.0, integrated Radeon Graphics AI & iGPU Features 4-core Arc iGPU, 13 TOPS NPU, DL Boost, AI frameworks support Integrated Radeon Graphics Launch Price Approx. USD 589–599 MSRP around USD 499

Ad

The Core Ultra 9 285K is the costlier CPU, coming in at $589-599 brand new. The 9900X, on the other hand, was launched at $499, and consistently dips below that number.

Read more: 5 best Intel CPUs to buy in 2025, ranked

Performance comparison

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is the highest-end offering from Team Blue (Image via Syntech)

Gaming performance does vary significantly based on the chip you choose. This is specifically true for chips like the 9900X and 285K, which are priced hundreds of dollars apart.

Ad

We have taken the framerate figures from the YouTube channel Mark PC. The testing was done with an RTX 3090 Ti at 4K.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Intel Core Ultra 7 265K God of War 121 FPS 123 FPS 125 FPS 129 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 94 FPS 68 FPS 92 FPS 77 FPS Assassin's Creed Valhalla 137 FPS 114 FPS 125 FPS 117 FPS Watch Dogs Legion 127 FPS 102 FPS 123 FPS 113 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 141 FPS 126 FPS 127 FPS 118 FPS Horizon Zero Dawn 140 FPS 124 FPS 129 FPS 118 FPS

Ad

The 9900X, on average, scores 109.5 FPS in the games above. The 285K, on the other hand, is a bit faster at 120.2 FPS. That gives a 12% lead for the 285K. Intel consistently wins in all the games, with the largest difference being in Red Dead Redemption 2, where it commands a 35.3% lead.

However, given the significantly lower price of the 9900X, it wins in the performance-per-dollar aspect (0.292 vs 0.204 FPS).

The Ryzen 9 9900X is the better buy in 2025, given it balances performance with lower pricing. $600 may be too much for some on a gaming CPU, and while $499 is still expensive, it opens up ~$200 to be spent on a faster GPU.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More