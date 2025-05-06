Is the ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 16 GB OC worth buying for gaming?

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 16 GB was launched as a high-end gaming GPU in the RDNA 4 lineup. It is the cheaper of the two cards introduced, starting at $549. Its main focus is beating the Nvidia RTX 5070 and the RTX 4070 Super at both pricing and performance. With FSR 4, improved ray tracing, and capable rasterization capabilities, the card makes a very compelling case for itself.

I got to spend a few weeks with the ASUS TUF Gaming OC variant of the GPU, testing gaming, raw rendering, and AI capabilities. While it offers impressive performance, it’s only worth the investment for a specific group of gamers.

In this article, we take a deep dive into the RX 9070, specifically the ASUS TUF Gaming design, and determine which type of consumer will find it worth the investment.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

What are the specs of the Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 16 GB OC?

The Asus TUF Gaming OC is a high-end variant of the 9070 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 16 GB is designed for high-end 1440p and light 4K gaming. The card bundles the latest improvements with the RDNA 4 lineup, including better rasterization and ray tracing. In terms of the underlying GPU, you get the same Navi 48 as the flagship 9070 XT. However, the $549 design comes with fewer cores and a more power-efficient design.

You get 3,584 Shading Units, 224 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 128 Render Output Units (ROPs), and 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. This is unlike the Nvidia Blackwell GPUs, which have shifted to the newer GDDR7 standard.

This card also supports the PCIe Gen 5.0 standard, which, paired with fast 20.1 Gbps memory, brings the total bandwidth up to a respectable 644 GB/s. This is comparable to the RTX 5070's 672 GB/s.

The ASUS TUF Gaming OC draws power from dual 8-pin connectors (Image via Sportskeeda)

In terms of the look of the Asus TUF Gaming OC variant, you get a beefy three-fan design that will take up three slots in your system. This design is a tier above the Prime RX 9070 and, for now, the flagship variant.

Owing to its high-end cooling solution and the 'OC' moniker, you get a higher boost clock of 2650 MHz, up from the stock card's 2520 MHz. The GPU is fairly large: it's 330mm long, limiting case compatibility. Also, the TGP has been increased to 240W to deliver slightly better performance.

The detailed specs of the GPU are as follows:

Feature Details Model TUF-RX9070-O16G-GAMING Graphics Engine AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 Architecture AMD RDNA™ 4 GPU Codename Navi 48 XT Manufacturing Process TSMC N4P (5nm FinFET) Transistor Count 53.9 billion Die Size 357 mm² Release Date March 6, 2025 Bus Interface PCI Express 5.0 x16 OpenGL Version 4.6 DirectX Version 12 Ultimate (Feature Level 12_2) Vulkan Support 1.3 Shader Model 6.8 HDCP Support Yes (2.3) GPU & Compute Units Stream Processors 3,584 Compute Units 56 Texture Mapping Units 224 Render Output Units 128 Ray Accelerators 56 (3rd Gen) AI Accelerators 112 (2nd Gen, FP8/INT4 support) L2 Cache 8 MB L3 Cache 64 MB Memory Memory Size 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 20 Gbps Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 644.6 GB/s Performance Metrics FP32 Performance 37.99 TFLOPS FP16 Performance 75.98 TFLOPS (2:1) FP64 Performance 1.187 TFLOPS (1:32) Pixel Fillrate 339.2 GPixel/s Texture Fillrate 593.6 GTexel/s Display & Output Maximum Digital Resolution 7680 x 4320 (8K) Display Outputs 1 x HDMI 2.1b, 3 x DisplayPort 2.1a Maximum Displays Supported 4 Cooling & Build Cooling System Triple Axial-Tech Fans with dual-ball bearings Fan Design Alternate spinning outer fans to reduce turbulence Heatsink Technology MaxContact with phase-change thermal pad PCB Protection Conformal coating against moisture and dust Backplate Vented aluminum backplate Dual BIOS Performance and Quiet modes Slot Width 3.125-slot Dimensions (L x W x H) 330 x 140 x 62.5 mm (13 x 5.5 x 2.5 inches) RGB Lighting Aura Sync compatible ARGB Power & Connectivity Recommended PSU 750W Power Connectors 2 x 8-pin Total Board Power (TBP) 240W

The pricing of the ASUS TUF Gaming RX 9070 is heavily skewed by the ongoing GPU shortage. The best deal we found online was $733, much higher than the launch MSRP of $549.

The GPU is going for $1,137 on Amazon, which is a bit worrisome. The same story repeats for the RTX 5070, too: Best Buy, Newegg, B&H, and Amazon have all listed their TUF Gaming variants for $739.

A closer look at the ASUS TUF Gaming RX 9070 OC graphics card

The Asus TUF Gaming OC is a large three-slot card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The ASUS TUF Gaming RX 9070 OC GPU is well-built. It continues the highly refined and durable lineup from the Taiwanese GPU maker, with slight tweaks to the aesthetics.

The RX 9070 comes with a passthrough heatsink for better thermals (Image via Sportskeeda)

You get several high-end features with this card: Dual BIOS, high-end thermal design, a beefy heatsink, high-end 'TUF'-branded chokes, capacitors, and MOSFETs designed to increase lifespan and system stability, dual-ball fan bearings (the highest-end tech out there), among others.

The ASUS TUF Gaming OC comes with a beefy heatsink (Image via Sportskeeda)

All of this cooling solution can be a bit overkill for the RX 9070, especially as it's evident the design is a carryover from the RX 9070 XT. This makes the card pretty heavy, too.

While it keeps things very cool under full load, as detailed in our thermal benchmarks, the setup mandates the requirement of a GPU sag bracket.

Test bench

The test bench used for our benchmarks is as follows:

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 9900X

: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Motherboard : Asus ROG X870-A Gaming WiFi

: Asus ROG X870-A Gaming WiFi RAM : 2 x G.Skill Trident Z DDR5-6000 16 GB

: 2 x G.Skill Trident Z DDR5-6000 16 GB Storage : 1 x Gigabyte Gen 4 NVMe 1 TB, 1 x Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen 3 x 4 128GB

: 1 x Gigabyte Gen 4 NVMe 1 TB, 1 x Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen 3 x 4 128GB Cooler : Cooler Master Atmos 240mm liquid cooler

: Cooler Master Atmos 240mm liquid cooler Storage : Cooler Master MWE 1050W 80+ Gold

: Cooler Master MWE 1050W 80+ Gold GPU: ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 16 GB OC

Synthetic benchmarks

Before delving into gaming and AI tests, let's look at the performance logged by the AMD RX 9070 in a few synthetic tests. They give us an accurate metric to test improvements in raw rendering and ray tracing performance without the added interference and reproducibility issues of gaming framerate tests.

Starting with a DirectX 11 benchmark, the RX 9070 logs a 25% improvement over the last-gen RX 7700 XT. However, the newer card also costs $100 more. It is 5% slower than the last-gen flagship, the RX 7900 XT, and about 25% faster than the RTX 4070.

Since most modern games are DirectX 12, the Time Spy benchmark is a more accurate test of gaming potential. Similar trends continue here — the RX 9070 delivers solid gains over the last-gen RX 7700 XT and the RTX 4070, while being a bit slower than the 24 GB 7900 XTX.

While ray tracing has significantly improved with RDNA 4, it continues to trail behind Nvidia. The GPU is about as fast as the cheaper RTX 5060 Ti in the 3DMark ray tracing feature test, which is a bit embarrassing.

The RX 9070 loses to the last-gen RTX 4070 and achieves less than half the framerate of the RTX 5080, a high-end Blackwell offering.

3DMark Port Royal is a more accurate test of how ray tracing will play out in video games, which uses a mix of native rasterization alongside enhanced lighting techniques. Here, the RX 9070 gains some momentum, as it beats both the RX 7700 XT and the RTX 4070 by a huge margin. We log numbers comparable to the RX 7900 XTX, which reflects the improved hardware packaging of RDNA 4.

3DMark Steel Nomad is a brand-new DirectX 12 Ultimate benchmark from 3DMark. Since our sample size for this test is small, it's difficult to get a meaningful comparison.

As the list of GPUs get longer, we plan to replace the aging DirectX 11 test, which bears little relevance in mid-2025.

Speed Way is another rendering-focused DirectX 12U test. Here, we see a similar trend as Time Spy, as the RX 9070 maintains a healthy lead over the RX 7700 XT and the RTX 4070, while delivering numbers close to the RX 7900 XTX. The GPU beats the RTX 3080 Ti, which is commendable.

The FSR 2 feature test in 3DMark gives us a look at the upscaling capabilites of the GPU. While AMD has launched FSR 3 and 4, with support for frame generation and improved upscaling quality, comparing FSR 2 performance gives us a look at the native AI capabilities of the card.

The gen-on-gen improvements in hardware pay off, as the 9070 gets an 82% increase in performance. This is significantly higher than the 7900 XTX's 69% better results.

Gaming benchmarks

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 is designed for no-compromises 1440p gaming. As evident from our synthetic benchmarks, the card has some potential. We saw these trends reflected in gaming framerates, as the GPU consistently hit 60+ FPS in several demanding modern titles.

Game Title Raster Avg FPS FSR Avg FPS Ray Tracing Avg FPS Frame Gen Avg FPS Path Tracing Avg FPS Cyberpunk 2077 105 99 (FSR 3) 42 189 19 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 143 143 127 – – The Last of Us Part I 100 151 – 271 – Ghost of Tsushima 122 170 – 279 – Assassin's Creed Mirage 127 145 – – – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 97 87 55 100 – Black Myth: Wukong 76 49 (w/ RT) 47 93 – Monster Hunter Wilds 78 101 74 171 – Counter-Strike 2 326 393 – – – Note: All raster and RT tests at native 1440p resolution. FSR tests use FSR 2/3 Quality preset.

Ray tracing performance remains a bit choppy. The GPU loses up to 50% of framerates with the tech turned on, which is higher than what we logged for Blackwell cards.

Moreover, AMD cards don't support multi-frame generation yet. Hence, those gains remain around the 200% margin at best.

Technology Avg FPS Gain (Est.) Visual Quality Hit Comments FSR 2 (Quality) +20–30% Low Consistent across most titles FSR 3 Slight edge over FSR 2 Low Minor gain in Cyberpunk 2077 Frame Gen (FMF) +2× to 3× effective FPS Minimal (some input lag) Huge boost in demanding titles like TLOU Part I Ray Tracing -30–50% vs raster performance Moderate Struggles in very heavy RT scenes Path Tracing Heavily limited (~19 FPS) High cost Not viable without upscaling/frame gen

Overall, the AMD RX 9070 16 GB is a capable card, but there are drawbacks, especially when compared against the competition. However, when you consider the added VRAM, potentially lower costs, and improved rasterization capabilities, the GPU can make a strong case for itself.

AI and LLM tests

We loaded a few LLMs and ran local inference on the RX 9070 (Image via Sportskeeda)

As running language models locally on consumer-grade hardware gets popular, it's important to gauge the performance of modern video cards in this workload as well. GPUs are the workhorse of AI, which means looking at performance capabilities is important if you're considering the RX 9070 in your home lab setup.

Note for AMD cards: Unlike Nvidia CUDA, which has positioned itself as the de facto standard for AI compute backends with fantastic integrations with libraries such as PyTorch, AMD's ROCm is limited. Torch doesn't support it on Windows, which can be a huge let-down for gamers who want to run AI models casually.

Ad

Magnum v4 12B Q5_K_M inference test Hardware Setup Backend Speed (tk/s) RTX 5060 Ti 16GB CUDA 12.8 44.01 RTX 5060 Ti 16GB + RTX 5080 (even split) CUDA 12.8 44.10 RTX 5060 Ti 16GB + RTX 5080 (even split) Vulkan 51.45 RX 9070 + RTX 5080 (even split) Vulkan 59.22 RX 9070 Vulkan 62.44 RTX 5080 CUDA 12.8 80.49 Prompt used: "Hey, can you explain the Pythagorean theorem?"

12B models can be fully offloaded to the memory of the RX 9070 (and other 16 GB cards in our test). Hence, this is the most accurate representation of the cards' LLM inference potential. We note the RX 9070 to be significantly faster than the RTX 5060 Ti, but much slower than the RTX 5080.

Multi-GPU setups fare worse than a single card in this scenario because moving data between two GPUs adds latency that can be easily avoided by offloading the whole model into one card.

EVA Qwen 2.5 32B Q4_K_S Hardware Setup Backend Speed (tk/s) RX 9070 (+offloading) Vulkan 3.22 RTX 5060 Ti 16GB (+offloading) CUDA 12.8 7.69 RTX 5080 (+offloading) CUDA 12.8 7.87 RTX 5060 Ti 16GB + RTX 5080 (even split) CUDA 12.8 24.55 RTX 5060 Ti 16GB + RTX 5080 (even split) Vulkan 24.58 Prompt used: "Hey, can you explain the Pythagorean theorem?"

32B models present a unique scenario, as a significant portion of the model has to be offloaded to the main memory (RAM). This adds tremendous amounts of latency, slowing down inference.

The RX 9070 is far slower than the RTX 5060 Ti and the RTX 5080, despite having much better native AI capabilities. This can be attributed to the slower GDDR6 standard used in RDNA 4.

Qwen 2.5 VL 32B Instruct Q4_K_M Hardware Setup Backend Speed (tk/s) RTX 5060 Ti (+offloading) CUDA 12.8 6.13 RTX 5080 (+offloading) CUDA 12.8 5.96 RTX 5060 Ti + RTX 5080 (even split) CUDA 12.8 19.74 RTX 5060 Ti + RTX 5080 (priority as ordered) CUDA 12.8 17.53 RTX 5080 + RTX 5060 Ti (priority as ordered) CUDA 12.8 20.88 RTX 5060 Ti + RTX 5080 (even split) Vulkan 23.10 RX 9070 + RTX 5080 (even split) Vulkan 26.10 Prompt used: "Hey, can you explain the Pythagorean theorem?"

However, multi-GPU setups may pay off in this use case. With Vulkan, we consistently recorded high inference speeds, and the RX 9070 + RTX 5080 setup gave us the best results.

Temperature and power draw characteristics

Temperature and power draw characteristics are important considerations if you're eyeing the TUF Gaming RX 9070 OC for your gaming setup. Given the high-end components Asus has paired the video card with, we expect it to perform reasonably well. The GPU, however, far surpassed our estimates.

Note: Ambient temperatures for all temperature tests: 21°C.

When stressed with the Furmark 2 GPU torture system load, the power draw characteristics are surprisingly well-behaved. This primarily stems from the high-end VRMs and MOSFETs used under the hood.

The card hit a maximum draw of 237.99W, which it sustained consistently throughout the test, reflecting maturity in GPU design from Asus.

The temperatures reflect a similar trend. On average, the card stayed around 48-49°C, which is awesome for a card of this stature. That said, memory junction temperatures log ~85°C, which is typical of GDDR6 chips.

In gaming, we note similar stability in power draw characteristics. The GPU logs a maximum of 235W when stressed with Cyberpunk 2077 at UHD with RT Ultra settings. We specifically chose this workload because it offloads most of the work to the GPU, making the system inherently GPU-bound, limiting major impact from the CPU and/or other components in the system.

While gaming, the card logged a maximum of 57°C, which is among the best you can get from high-end GPUs. Memory junction temperatures did scale up to 82°C, reflecting the trend observed in the Furmark 2 test.

Value and conclusion

Overall, the AMD RX 9070 represents a classic mixed bag of thoughts — it is equally impressive and disappointing. While the card sure has rendering and AI compute potential, several factors cripple it from being a no-brainer recommendation. Pricing is a key concern, coupled with poor ray tracing, the absence of multi-frame generation, and limited support for ROCm.

We only recommend gamers buy the AMD RX 9070 if you get it at MSRP. At $734, it's hard to justify the 9070 over its Nvidia counterparts. However, if you need the extra VRAM for AI, don't mind setting up Linux, and or have a multi-GPU setup running, the RX 9070 can be a fantastic option.

The ASUS TUF Gaming OC variant is particularly recommended for its high-end components. This is more relevant if you'll be doing AI on your rig, as consistently high system load can cause significant wear and tear on the components.

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More