Is ChatGPT Down Today? (July 15, 2025)

Many users have reported issues accessing ChatGPT on July 15, 2025, with multiple complaints about login failures, network errors, and chats failing to load. This issue seems to occur for both web and mobile platforms.

The outage began around 7:00 PM PST on Tuesday and has impacted users across multiple regions globally.

How widespread is the ChatGPT outage on July 15, 2025?

The outage seems to be global in scale. Reports started flooding in during the evening hours PST, with users in North America, Europe, Asia, and other regions confirming similar issues.

Outage tracking platforms like Downdetector recorded a spike in complaints shortly after 7:00 PM PST, indicating a significant disruption in OpenAI’s services.

Many users have turned to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) for voicing their frustration and seeking answers.

Meanwhile, some users also took to the comments to mention that they are still able to use ChatGPT. It is unclear who are being primarily affected by this issue. At the time of writing this, I have tested the platform myself (to check the best moveset for Feraligator) and it seems to be working.

So far, OpenAI has not provided a detailed explanation but has acknowledged the issue and confirmed they are working on a fix.

How long do ChatGPT outages usually last?

There is no official estimate for when services will be fully restored. Since the previous outages have varied in duration, it is hard to speculate how long it might take for ChatGPT to be working normally for everyone.

While the servers are down, ChatGPT users can do the following:

Check OpenAI’s status page for live updates.

Use alternative tools such as Google Gemini or Claude.

Retry after clearing browser cache or switching devices.

What has OpenAI said so far?

OpenAI has confirmed the outage on its official status page. They are currently investigating and implementing mitigation steps but has yet to announce a timeframe for resolution.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide you with updates on when ChatGPT will be restored.

