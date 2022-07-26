Is the Nintendo Switch worth buying for a casual gamer? (2022)

The Nintendo Switch was released more than five years ago, in March 2017, and is the company's fastest-selling console of all time because of its incredible innovation in usability. Since its release, many exceptional games have been released for it, which makes it a worthy console to buy even though it has tough competition from Sony, Microsoft, and now Valve with the new Steam Deck.

The Switch is not a conventional console. It does not have the best specifications or the most popular games and is quite deep into its life span. With its innovative format and games, Nintendo aims to cater to the most die-hard fans and a casual audience.

The Nintendo Switch is affordable, portable, and has a huge library of games

The unique console takes the gaming experience to a new level with friends, even if your friends do not own the console. With its detachable Joy-Cons, the two can share one console and either play on the bigger screen. Users do not need to spend money on an extra controller. The Switch offers the most bang for your buck for social gaming, which is not something other consoles can offer.

Even though the console is five years into its life span, according to Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, the Switch is still only halfway into its life span and is scheduled to be supported for a long time because the company aims to build long-term relationships with its customers.

He mentioned that the transition to the next generation of hardware will not happen anytime soon, even though it is Nintendo's current challenge.

The games available on the console are not competitive but rather quite easy-going and casual, which can be played on the big screen using the dock and while on the go, which is something you cannot do on any other console.

The latest Switch OLED improved the handheld gameplay with its upgraded OLED screen, which is also bigger. Moreover, there is also the Switch Lite which cannot be connected to a TV but is $100 cheaper than the standard model and is lighter and smaller, further making it portable.

Verdict

The conclusion with all the points made is that the Switch is completely worth buying for a casual gamer in 2022. Moreover, it has games exclusive to the console, including classic games like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pokémon Legends Arceus, and many more.

The console also offers many third-party games, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Civilization 6, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Bioshock Collection, Doom Eternal, Fortnite, and more, which shows that it can cater to a wide variety of gamers and will continue to for many more years.

