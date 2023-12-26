Is PlayStation deleting Discovery TV downloads?

Sony had earlier announced that viewers would lose access to Discovery TV shows on PlayStation after December 31, 2023. This meant that even if customers had already bought these shows, they would no longer be able to watch them. The company cited its content licensing agreements with providers as the reason behind this decision. Consequently, any previously purchased Discovery content would be deleted from a user's video library.

The news came as a surprise, leaving a profound impact on those who favor acquiring their entertainment through digital means rather than physical ones. Discovery, known for its wide range of content, was at the center of this upheaval.

However, in a significant shift in direction, PlayStation has decided not to remove Discovery's content from its users' libraries.

Users can access Discovery TV via PlayStation for the next 30 months

Official statement regarding Discovery TV on PlayStation's website (Image via PS)

Sony had initially publicized its intention to eliminate Discovery-related content. However, it recently disclosed that a revised licensing agreement with Warner Bros, the proprietor of the Discovery brand, will allow customers to continue accessing their previously acquired shows for a minimum duration of 30 months.

In a statement to GamesIndustry.biz, Sony firmly asserted:

"Similar to other services, we do not own the licensing rights to TV/movie content that was previously available for purchase on PlayStation Store."

The tech giant added:

"However, we’ve worked with Warner Bros to update our licensing agreements, ensuring that consumers will be able to access their previously purchased content for at least the next 30 months."

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that this is not the first occurrence where PS users have encountered the unfortunate situation of being in danger of losing access to TV shows they had previously purchased.

As an example, in August 2022, all content from Studio Canal was removed due to licensing agreements coming to an end. This scenario parallels what could have transpired with the Discovery content.

Therefore, your Discovery content is still going to be in your account for at least two-and-a-half more years. However, it should be noted that once the update expires, there's a high possibility of losing that content.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on PlayStation and other technology-related topics.