Is Steam down? (September 4, 2025)

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Sep 04, 2025 14:33 GMT
Is Steam crashing today
Is Steam crashing today (image via Steam/ Team Cherry)

Many players reported issues on Steam on September 4, 2025, but the disruption does not appear to be platform-wide. Instead, the problems are tied specifically to the Hollow Knight: SilkSong store page and its loading process.

Reports began spiking around 7:00 AM PT on Thursday, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Users saw “Something Went Wrong” error screens (E502 L3) when trying to access or refresh the SilkSong page.

Why is Steam showing errors today (September 4, 2025)?

The issue seems to be directly related to the overwhelming demand for Hollow Knight: SilkSong, which was finally released today. As thousands of fans tried to access the page simultaneously, Steam’s servers struggled to handle the sudden traffic surge.

Steam crashed (Image via Steam)
Steam crashed (Image via Steam)

Unlike a full platform outage, other parts of Steam like browsing, downloading, and multiplayer services—continued working normally.

How long did the SilkSong page issue last?

It’s not clear exactly when the loading problem began or ended, but Downdetector reports started dropping after the initial spike, suggesting the disruption was relatively short-lived. Some users reported that the page eventually loaded after repeated attempts, while others were able to purchase the game through the mobile app or wishlist links.

If you are still facing issues with the SilkSong page, you can try the following:

  • Refreshing the page after a few minutes.
  • Accessing the game through your wishlist or library.
  • Try the Steam mobile app if the desktop client is unresponsive.

What has Steam said about the issue?

So far, Valve has not issued an official statement or acknowledged the temporary slowdown. Given the scale of the SilkSong launch, the problem likely stemmed from server congestion rather than a technical fault.

Steam itself is working fine, but the SilkSong page may continue to load slowly until demand stabilizes. We’ll keep monitoring the situation and update if Valve provides an official response or if similar issues resurface.

Edited by Ripan Majumdar
