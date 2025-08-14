Is X (Twitter) Down Today? (August 14, 2025)

Many users reported issues accessing X (formerly Twitter) on August 14, 2025, with complaints about slow loading, difficulty posting, and occasional failures to refresh timelines. The problems appeared to affect both web and mobile users.
Reports began spiking around 7:56 AM PT or 8:26 PM IST on Thursday, according to outage tracker Downdetector.
Is X down today (August 14, 2025)?
It doesn’t appear to be a widespread or prolonged outage. Downdetector recorded hundreds of reports shortly after 7:56 AM PT or 8:26 PM IST, with some users describing the platform as “very slow” or “hard to load.”
On X itself, several users wondered if the problem was limited to them or if it was a larger service disruption. One user posted that the platform was “back working” for them shortly after noticing the slowdown.
How long did the X slowdown last?
It’s not clear exactly when the issue began or ended, but reports on Downdetector started dropping quickly after the initial spike. This suggests the disruption may have been short-lived, lasting for only a few minutes
While those who are still having issues with X, they can try the following solutions:
- Refreshing the page or app.
- Switching to mobile data or a different Wi-Fi connection.
- Logging out and back in to reset their session.
What has X (Twitter) said about the issue?
So far, X has not posted any official statement or acknowledged an outage. Given the short duration and scattered nature of the complaints, it’s possible the issue was a minor glitch that resolved on its own.
X was working fine for me while writing this article, but some users may still be experiencing some issues. We’ll keep monitoring the situation and update if X makes an official statement or if problems resurface.