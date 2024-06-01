Is Xbox server down today (June 1, 2024)? server status, how to check, and more explored

Many users are reporting Xbox server down issues on Xbox consoles and PCs alike; however, according to the official Xbox server status, the Xbox server is up and running. If you're wondering why you're running into issues while trying to go online, chances are that the problem is on your end; more often than not, these issues can occur due to a poor internet connection rather than server issues.

To stay connected, it is important to know how to troubleshoot any Xbox server issue on Xbox Series X|S and PC. Even more important is to know whether the issue is on your end or the server. If you don't know how don't worry; we've got you covered. This article will show you how to check the server status and some possible fixes.

How to check Xbox server status?

It is easy to know whether a connection problem is due to the server. You can head over to the official Xbox site and check the status of the servers over there. Alternatively, you can also head over to the Downdetector website to check whether the servers have been up and running all day or not.

If everything on the website seems to be in order, the problem most likely lies on your end. Here are some possible fixes for when you run into a server error on Xbox.

Restart the console - A simple restart is perhaps the most effective way of fixing most issues with Xbox. For the best results, you must turn the console off and unplug it from any power sources before turning it back on.

If your issues are being caused by your connection, then rebooting your router can take care of things. However, you must ensure that you completely unplug the router from any power sources before turning it back on again. Check ISP status - If everything seems to be in order and you are still facing problems with the Xbox server, your ISP might be the culprit. Check whether your internet is working as intended. If not, you can call your service providers or troubleshoot it manually to see if that fixes the problem.

If still facing issues after trying all of the suggested fixes, it is possible that the servers are down but just haven't been detected yet. So, you might want to hold off on rushing to any alternate fixes and give the servers some time to sort themselves out.

Do note that although you can use your Xbox console(s) and the majority of the games in offline mode, some titles, especially multiplayer ones, such as Sea of Thieves, State of Decay, and even Forza Horizon, require internet for most of their game modes.