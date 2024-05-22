Lenovo Legion Slim vs LOQ: Which is the best gaming laptop?

Lenovo offers a variety of gaming laptops, with its Legion series being the most popular. Currently, there are three types of Legion laptops: the standard Legion, Legion Slim, and Legion LOQ. The Legion and the Legion Slim laptops are its highest-end gaming laptop series, while the LOQ laptops are for extreme budget. So, how does the Legion Slim compare to the Legion LOQ?

Which is the best Lenovo gaming laptop? The Lenovo Legion Slim laptops are the best gaming laptops. They have the best build quality and thermal performance. Comparatively, the Lenovo Legion LOQ laptops are best for value and pricing. This article explains why Lenovo Legion Slim laptops are the best in business.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Lenovo Legion Slim vs LOQ

The Lenovo Legion Slim and Legion LOQ are two different kinds of beasts, and the differences are visible everywhere, whether that's the specs, build quality, display, or performance. Let's start with the specs first.

Specs comparison

CPU and GPU inside Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Slim laptops are premium laptops and they have higher-end components inside. On the contrary, the Lenovo LOQ laptops are designed to provide the best specs possible on a budget.

Here are the full specs differences of the two laptops:

Lenovo Legion Slim Lenovo Legion LOQ Display 16-inch IPS display with up to 3.2K resolution and 240Hz 15-inch IPS display with up to 2K resolution and 165Hz CPU Up to Intel Core i9 Up to Intel Core i7 GPU Up to RTX 4070 with 125W TGP Up to RTX 4060 with 115W TGP Memory Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory Up to 32GB of DDR5 memory

Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery Up to 99.99Wh Up to 60Wh

Design and display comparison

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i display (Image via Lenovo)

The Lenovo Legion Slim laptops are made from aluminum and magnesium alloy, which are then sandblasted and anodized to provide a smooth finish on the surface. These laptops are not only durable but also feel premium. On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion LOQ laptops are made of plastic. They are durable but certainly not in the same ballpark as the Legion Slim laptops.

The Lenovo Legion Slim laptops also look more attractive than the LOQ laptops, but the design is subjective, and not everyone may feel the same way. As for the display, the Lenovo Legion Slim laptops have larger screens with increased resolution and higher refresh rates compared to Legion LOQ laptops.

Performance comparison

There's a significant difference in performance as well between the two models of Legion laptops. The Legion Slim series laptops have larger and better thermal headroom, so they can be equipped with up to Intel Core i9 and RTX 4070 GPU, while the Legion LOQ laptops max out at Intel Core i7 and RTX 4060 GPU.

So, the Legion Slim laptops will have a performance advantage over the Legion LOQ laptops. Modern games such as Dragon's Dogma 2, Ghost of Tsushima, and more will run better on the Legion Slim laptops, thanks to better CPU and GPU inside.

Battery life comparison

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i on a desk (Image via Lenovo)

The battery life is where you will find another significant difference between the two laptops. The Lenovo Legion Slim laptops can be configured with up to 99.99Wh of battery, the highest battery capacity possible in a laptop. Therefore, you will get the best battery life possible on a laptop with the Lenovo Legion Slim series.

The Lenovo Legion LOQ laptops have up to 60Wh of battery, so you will find a drastic difference in battery life comparatively.

Price

The price is where the Legion LOQ laptops win pretty easily. Generally, the Lenovo Legion LOQ laptops are cheaper compared to the Lenovo Legion Slim laptops with the same configuration.

The Legion Slim laptops have better build quality, display, performance, and more, thus they are also expensive. If you want better performance at a lower price tag, the Legion LOQ laptops are the way to go.

Which is the best gaming laptop?

The Lenovo Legion Slim laptop is the best gaming laptop out of the two. The Legion Slim laptop has better build quality, display, performance, and battery life compared to a Legion LOQ laptop with the same configuration.

Due to the premium aluminum and magnesium alloy build quality of the Lenovo Legion Slim laptops, they will last longer and therefore provide a better value. If you can extend your budget, the Lenovo Legion Slim laptops are my recommendation.