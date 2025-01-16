Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL: Good deal for portable gaming?

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL is a recent launch in the compact low-profile market. The keyboard is a step above the K380 and other membrane-based offerings that don't bring the best typing experiences. It does this with a mid-premium placement, mechanical keys, and a slim design. With a $150 price tag, the device brings a mix of features: custom-made GL switches, Lightspeed connectivity, and no hot-swappable keys to hit the low profile.

I have been using this keyboard for a few months. Read on to find an in-depth analysis of whether the G515 is a worthy option for portable gaming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Specs of the Logitech G515 TKL wireless low-profile keyboard

The Logitech G515 Wireless TKL is available in both white and black liveries (Image via Logitech)

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL is designed with portability in mind. The slim profile fits a tenkeyless layout with all necessary keys for productivity and regular work. Under the hood, it packs low-profile GL mechanical switches with a 3.2 mm travel distance and 45g actuation force. These switches have been independently designed by the company.

Detailed specs are as follows:

Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL Dimensions 368 mm x 150 mm x 22 mm Travel distance

3.2 mm Actuation force 45g Connectivity USB wireless, Bluetooth Battery life

36 hours Switches Low-profile GL mechanical Lighting Per-key RGB Keycaps Double-shot ABS plastic keycaps Warranty 2 years

The keyboard is priced at $149.99, which places it in an over-saturated segment of mid-premium options, such as the Epomaker EK75 and Corsair K65 Plus. Let's find out whether the G515 gives us a strong reason to consider Logitech instead.

Build quality

The G515 Wireless is built well (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Logitech G515 TKL brings a fresh take on low-profile keyboards with its slim design and wireless capabilities. While the keyboard impresses with its clean aesthetics in both black and white variants, the latter proves problematic for long-term use. My white finish test unit showed significant dust accumulation and scratches within months of regular use.

The keyboard stands are sturdy and high-quality (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like most other Logitech products, the keyboard is built extremely well. It packs a rubber finish with sturdy kickstands in the back. This, coupled with the refined design language, gives it a premium touch. Despite the material used for the shroud being plastic, it has been refined enough to feel high-quality.

The G515 is well-built despite its slimline form factor (Image via Sportskeeda)

At 368 x 150 x 22mm, the keyboard maintains a larger footprint than expected for a TKL design. While the keyboard is incredibly small with its 22 mm design, it is a rather large offering in the 'portable' market.

Switches and typing experience

The G515 wireless has low-profile keycaps (Image via Sportskeeda)

The G515 packs Logitech's GL mechanical switches, featuring a 3.2mm travel distance and 45g actuation force. These factory-lubed switches are available in both tactile and linear variants. The model I tested bundled earlier and proved well-set for a smooth typing experience. Of course, the experience isn't as well-polished as regular mechanical switches, as the travel distance is shorter, but the GL switches pulled off impressive performance despite the constraints.

The typing experience on the G515 is nothing extraordinary. Given the low-profile design, Logitech had to compromise on the key travel distance, which eats away most of what makes mechanical keyboards fun.

The Logitech G515 Wireless feels great to type on (Image via Sportskeeda)

Despite Logitech's claims of premium double-shot PBT construction, the keycaps feel noticeably cheaper than competitors in the same price bracket. They don't bundle a similar premium touch that other Logitech offerings ship with. Moreover, the low-profile design also impacts the overall weight and finish. While they are fine to get work done, the keycaps definitely leave room for improvement.

Connectivity

The Logitech G515 Wireless features both Lightspeed and Bluetooth connectivity (Image via Sportskeeda)

The connectivity of the Logitech G515 is its strongest suit. Given it's built by Logitech, the keyboard gets to tap on the company's long history of designing snappy wireless connection technologies, such as LIGHTSPEED. The keyboard bundles both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz wifi connection modes. Both modes offer seamless connection and performance. Over the few months I have had it, I found myself leaning towards the G515 simply because of how effortless and reliable its setup process is.

Despite the light weight of the keyboard, Logitech has bundled it with a super long battery life. With an advertised ~40 hours of life, I found the G515 lasting up to 10 days on a single charge. This is particularly because it automatically switches to a sleeping state when not used for an extended period.

Usage Scenario Battery Life RGB at 100% 36 hours RGB at 50% 42 hours RGB off 48 hours

Software

The Logitech G515 can be customized with the G Hub software, which has received positive reviews from several testers and users in the past. It is a one-stop solution if you own multiple Logitech products, appealing particularly to hardcore fans of the company's launches.

In my testing, I found the software options of the G515 good enough. While changing RGB color profiles is quick, assigning macros can be a bit of work. The software is computationally heavy, which could be problematic for users on low-end systems.

Value and conclusion

At its $149.99 price point, the Logitech G515 faces stiff competition from keyboards that offer superior typing experiences and build quality. While Logitech nails the wireless implementation and battery life, the compromises in core typing experience and keycap quality make this a difficult recommendation for typing enthusiasts. One of the key let-downs of this keyboard is the lack of hot-swappability — a feature offered by most other $150 mechanical options.

For users who value wireless reliability and RGB integration above all else, it could be recommended. However, those seeking the ultimate typing experience or premium build quality should look at other offerings.

